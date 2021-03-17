3 good reasons to delay social security as long as you can





When it comes to claiming social security, there are several ages to choose from. You can sign up for benefits as early as possible at age 62, but if you go this route, you will permanently reduce your benefits. You can also declare your precise full retirement age (FRA), which is the age at which you are entitled to your full monthly social security benefit based on your personal salary history. Or, you can wait even longer – up to 70, in fact – and increase your benefits along the way. The downside of depositing at 70 is clear – it means waiting longer to get your hands on your benefits. But despite that, here are three good reasons to consider waiting as long as possible to register. 1. You will increase your benefits for life Once you lock in your monthly Social Security benefit, it will remain in effect permanently. Of course, that doesn’t include the modest cost-of-living adjustments you might be entitled to over the years, but still, if you delay your benefits until age 70, you’ll get the maximum payout you can get. . Indeed, every year you delay your deposit beyond FRA increases your benefits by 8%. And Social Security will continue to pay you that amount for as long as you live. 2. You can make up for missing savings Ideally, you should go into retirement with a good chunk of the money in a 401 (k) or IRA. But what if you run out of savings? Perhaps you started building a nest egg late, or faced a series of hiccups that left you struggling to contribute to your retirement plan. If you file for Social Security at age 70, you will increase your benefits, which can help offset even a glaring lack of savings. 3. You will be motivated to work longer Working longer is a good thing for a number of reasons. First of all, there are studies that link working longer to living longer. Second, working longer allows you to continue to supplement your savings, while leaving your existing savings intact for a few more years. If you decide to delay Social Security for as long as possible, you may have to stay at your job to make up for not having access to that money – but again, that can be a really good thing. Wait until 70 – but no longer At this point, you may want to delay your benefits for as long as you can – all the better. But one mistake you shouldn’t make is to defer your deposit beyond 70 years because it won’t benefit you financially. While waiting to apply to FRA allows you to increase your benefits by 8% per year, this incentive wears off once you turn 70, so there is no point in delaying any longer. Keep this in mind so that you don’t lose money that you might otherwise have pocketed.







