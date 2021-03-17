Insteel Industries completes the transfer of its listing to the New York Stock Exchange





The New York Stock Exchange, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and quotation services, announced that Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) has completed its registration transfer and will begin trading today as a NYSE listed company. The largest national manufacturer of steel wire reinforcement products for concrete construction applications, Insteel will now be able to reap all the benefits of belonging to the NYSE community, a group of more than 2,000 of the largest, most important and most innovative companies in the world. The benefits of a NYSE listing include the stock exchanges’ single market model combining cutting edge technology and human judgment, an unrivaled network of CEOs and business leaders within the listed community, the unmatched brand visibility that stems from a stock exchange listing and core investor relations. services. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel, with a heritage dating back to 1953, today operates 10 modern manufacturing facilities across the United States, primarily serving manufacturers of concrete products used in non-construction. residential. The company’s transfer of listing represents a return to the NYSE, where it was previously listed for 10 years until 2002. “We are delighted to return our listing to the New York Stock Exchange and look forward to reaping the many benefits of its unique value proposition,” said HO Woltz III, President and CEO of Insteel. “Insteels’ decision to transfer its listing to the New York Stock Exchange underscores the company’s commitment to industry leadership, taking its rightful place within our extraordinary community of New York Stock Exchange listed companies. , also focused on innovation and value creation, ”said John Tuttle, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Almost 300 companies have moved their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing over $ 1 trillion in current market value. The story continues About NYSE Group NYSE Group is a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a provider of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions to a wide range of clients, including financial institutions, businesses and government entities, as well as a leading technology provider for residential mortgages in the United States. industry. The stock exchanges of the NYSE groups – the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago, and NYSE National – trade more volume of US stocks than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the world’s premier venue for raising capital. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are the major stock option exchanges. About Intercontinental Exchange Intercontinental exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company and a provider of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions to a wide range of clients, including financial institutions, businesses, and government entities. We operate regulated markets, including the New York Stock Exchange, for listing, trading and clearing a wide range of derivative contracts and financial securities in the main asset classes. Our complete data services The offering supports the trading, investment, risk management and connectivity needs of clients around the world and across all asset classes. As a leading technology provider to the U.S. residential mortgage industry, ICE Mortgage Technology provides the technology and infrastructure to transform and digitize residential mortgages in the United States, from loan application and origination through to final settlement. Trademarks of ICE and / or its subsidiaries include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and / or its affiliates can be found here. The key information documents for certain products covered by the EU Regulation on retail packaged and insurance-based investment products can be found on the relevant exchange website under the heading ‘Documents of key information (KIDS) ”. Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements, see documents filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of ICE, including, but not limited to limited thereto, the risk factors in the ICE Annual Report Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021. See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005143/en/ Contacts NYSE Media Contact:

