Indian stocks collapse as COVID-19 cases rise again; Reliance top drag





BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian stocks fell more than 1% on Wednesday, weighed down by a combination of rising domestic cases of COVID-19, investors locking in gains and rising US bond yields. A broker reacts by trading on his computer terminal at a stockbroker in Mumbai, February 26, 2016. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade / Files The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 1.27% at 14,721.30, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 1.12% to close at 49,801.62. Both indices have now posted four consecutive losing sessions. India is facing a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases, mainly led by the western state of Maharashtra. The country must soon take swift decisive action to stop the resurgence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. A rise in US bond yields also limited Nifty and Sensex’s gains this month to around 3%, up from a 6.6% jump in February. If US bond yields remain at such high levels, it is likely that we will see foreign institutional investors sell off, said Anita Gandhi, director of Arihant Capital Markets in Mumbai. In domestic trade, heavyweight stocks such as HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries fell 1.1% and 2.2% respectively and were the main drag on the Nifty 50. Profit reservations are also underway, as at higher levels stocks have risen too quickly and too soon, said Rusmik Oza, head of fundamental research at Kotak Securities in Mumbai. Financial and energy stocks were the main losers. The Nifty Financial Services Index, the Nifty Bank Index and the Nifty Energy Index lost between 1.17% and 3.11%. SBI Cards and Payment Services closed 4.3% lower, after Mint newspaper reported bit.ly/3txERj1 that US private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc will sell a 37.30 billion rupees ($ 514.28 million) stake in the Indian credit card distributor. Wider global markets were down, as investors waited to see if the US Federal Reserve would signal a faster path to policy normalization than previously anticipated. ($ 1 = 72.5280 Indian rupees) Report by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

