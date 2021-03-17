Stem Inc Has A Tough Road To Profitability With PSPC Merger And Upcoming Public Listing

Stem Inc revealed its financial results for 2020 ahead of its New York Stock Exchange listing, admitting that while it expects a fourfold increase in revenue this year, the company is unlikely to reach profitability before. at least the end of next year. The “smart energy storage” pioneer is preparing to merge with Star Peak Energy Transition Corporation, a publicly traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), in an agreement that values ​​the combined company to $ 1.35 billion in pro forma capital. If the merger goes through, it could unlock more than US $ 600 million in gross proceeds. The deal would make Stem the first pure play smart energy storage company in the United States to go public. The company has supplied its software platform to more than 1 GWh of energy storage globally on nearly 1,000 systems and has commissioned around 600 MWh of its own projects since deployments began in 2014. Stem Inc has largely focused on the ‘energy storage as a service’ value proposition, providing C&I customers with cost reductions on their energy bills by reducing their energy consumption at peak times. , while allowing the growth of the production and use of renewable energy on site. systems to play in wholesale and network service markets, if applicable. The company enables this by using its artificial intelligence (AI) analysis software platform, called Athena. It has around 40 employees in its software team and around 40 others working on R&D activities. Deploying commercial systems in key regional markets in the United States, including California, where the company is based, the software platform has also been used for virtual power plant (VPP) projects in Chile, Japan and in Canada. A significant recent agreement was a contract to aggregate 345 MWh of commercial and industrial energy storage (C&I) systems in the Southern California Edison service area, announced last June. Over the past two years, Stem has also branched out into solar storage and front-of-the-meter storage projects, most notably in the US hotspot of Massachusetts, and wants to further expand its international reach to other growing markets. , notably Mexico, Australia and Colombia. and Europe. In a recent guest blog on how private companies use PSPCs to go public without having to take the long process of launching an IPO, Charles Lesser, a partner at the European Clean Energy Financial Advisory Group Apricum said that access to capital is the “ultimate hindrance to growth” for a company like Stem Inc. Lesser said Stem’s business model “has been lean” and “equity returns are strong,” but the company essentially needs more cash to maintain its share of an increasingly competitive market. that energy storage continues to affect the general public.

Accumulated deficit over US $ 407 million, but results show year-over-year improvement

With the business combination slated for completion in the second quarter of 2021, Star Peak Energy Transition Corporation has filed Stem’s annual financial results through the end of 2020 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as of Form S-4. Along with a first look at the financial health of the company, the Form S-4 gives everything from details of Stem’s energy storage system (ESS) vendor agreements and executive compensation packages to the various risks they face from markets, policies and competitors, as well as the various strengths of experience, expertise and intellectual property that the company claims to position require scaling up after the merger. Stem Inc said in January that it expects its revenues in 2021 to be four times greater than in 2020. It reaffirmed that direction this week when filing Form S-4. According to the historical consolidated financial information presented in the form, Stem states that its revenue in 2020 was $ 36,307,000, almost double the revenue recorded in 2019, which was $ 17,552,000. In contrast, the total costs and expenses up to the end of 2020 stood at $ 85,694,000, an increase from 2019 figures of $ 65,402,000. On the consolidated balance sheet, the financial statements of Stem Inc show an accumulated deficit of US $ 407,841,000. This was a huge increase from the deficit of $ 259,054,000 recorded in 2019 and, as the company will point out later, the likely profitability remains far into the future.

The company must manage risks and invest to continue to grow

Stem Inc said that although it has suffered significant losses and used significant cash flow in its business, it plans to continue to expand its business, which will require additional investment in sales, marketing, R&D, infrastructure. and staffing systems to support growth. It expects to continue to experience net losses on a GAAP basis until 2022, while its ability to achieve profitability depends on factors such as sales volume growth, improved ability to procure ESS equipment from OEMs on “profitable terms” and increased sales to both. existing and new customers for hardware and software services. Its success will also depend on continued growth and the adoption of renewables – which currently looks fairly certain given global trends, but poses a risk nonetheless. It will also depend, the company said, on the continued decline in costs in battery storage, which is once again an ongoing trend that experts say will continue, coupled with an increase in the efficiency of equipment from the batteries. OEM. Stem purchases its ESS equipment for integration into its Athena platform on an annual solicitation basis, configured according to what it needs from its systems and the demands of the markets in which it operates. She mentions the current ESS supply relationships with Tesla, Sungrow, Socomec and Powin Énergie. More recently, he entered into a deal for Powin’s medium to large scale outdoor systems based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries. Stem Inc said that a variety of vendors are needed to meet market demands which can be very specific depending on region and applications, including DC connected solutions for more solar storage. Like a growing number of software-defined energy storage and distributed energy groups, the company also hosts its cloud services on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Stem said that while she currently relies on AWS and is not seriously affected by outages, interruptions and other disruptions, in the event that she needs to look for another cloud server host for Athena, the company is confident that the hosting could be transferred “on a commercially reasonable basis.” terms”. The company has issued a warning notice indicating that its internal control over financial reporting has to date “material weaknesses”. This, the executives decided, was due to the small size of the company as a private company with limited resources, which meant that the accounting of certain “complex and important transactions” suffered from ineffective internal controls, lack of formality in internal control activities and some other problems. Stem Inc. said company management was developing a plan to address these “significant weaknesses.” Once it has gone public, another risk is that the combined entity may see its financial condition and operating results and other key indicators “fluctuate on a quarterly basis in future periods”, and a decline in short-term performance below expectations could lead to a “sharp drop” in the price of common shares.

“ A tremendous commercial dynamic ” in 2020

Although the company has stated these risks, the merger and public listing would release much of the ability to achieve and sustain this growth as it strives for profitability in the years to come. Stem Inc CEO John Carrington said this week that 2020 has been a year of “tremendous business momentum,” in which the company surpassed its revenue target. “The growth we have achieved has been driven by solid execution on both behind-the-counter and front-of-the-counter projects, strong traction from our network of partner channels, and significant market demand for solutions. smart storage, ”Carrington said. “Today more than ever, our corporate clients see the importance of creating a resilient and sustainable energy strategy in the face of climate-related weather events, power outages and economic turmoil associated with a pandemic.” CFO Bill Bush pointed out that revenue for 2020 was about 10% higher than the outlook provided when the planned business combination was announced. Bush said the expected sharp rise in revenue for 2021 is “100%” covered by Stem Inc.’s backlog. When CEO Carrington appeared on CNBC’s “Mad Money” in February, host Jim Cramer described Stem Inc as “perhaps the best energy company that has hit my desk in a long time.”