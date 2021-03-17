What is the 2009 CARD law? – Councilor Forbes

Congress passed the Credit Card Accountability Responsibility and Disclosure Act of 2009 just over ten years ago. The CARD Act, as it is more commonly known, is a major piece of federal law that regulates credit card issuers in the United States. credit card customer interest charges that customers previously faced.

But while the 2009 CARD Act introduced new protections on consumer credit cards, some less desirable practices (at least from a consumer perspective) are still permitted. For this reason, it’s important to know how the CARD Act protects consumers like you, and where it doesn’t.

How the card law protects you

Lawmakers designed the CARD Act to protect consumers from unfair and abusive practices by credit card companies. Credit card guarantee laws fall into three broad areas: consumer protection, enhanced consumer disclosures, and young consumer protection.

Here is an overview of some of the main protections offered by the card law.

Interest rate increase limits

The CARD Act of 2009 instituted limits on the interest rate increases that credit card issuers can charge. Before the law came into effect, credit card companies could increase interest rates at will without prior notification to borrowers. Worse yet, they could raise interest rates on both future purchases and existing balances at their leisure.

Now, a credit card issuer typically has to wait until your account has at least 12 months to increase your interest rate. And, if he wishes, he must notify you 45 days in advance of any increase in interest rates.

If a credit card company increases the APR on your account, they should also let you know that you have the right to cancel before the new rate goes into effect. Credit card companies must give you 45 days notice and you can cancel during that time. However, the new APR will enter into force 14 days after notification.

Whether or not you cancel, the higher interest rate cannot be applied retroactively. Thus, your existing balance will not be subject to the higher rate, only new purchases made at least 14 days after the notice.

If you decide to cancel, the issuer must give you five years to pay off the outstanding balance at the original interest rate, but your minimum payment may increase. They can charge up to twice what you paid as the minimum monthly payment.

No double-cycle billing

In the past, some credit card issuers used the average daily balance from your last two billing cycles to calculate interest charges. This practice is called double-cycle billing. This could increase the cost of interest charges and have another troubling effect.Even though you could have paid off all the money you borrowed in the first month, there was a chance that you would still pay interest on these fresh.

Thanks to the CARD Act, card issuers can no longer charge interest on balances outside the most recent billing period. Finance charges are now based on the average daily account balance during the last billing cycle only.

Limitations of fees

The 2009 CARD Act required that charges imposed on consumers be “reasonable and proportionate”. He put limits on late fees and changed the way credit card companies can charge over limit fees.

Late fee

The initial limit on late fees was $ 25 for the first time the payment due date was missed, and $ 35 if payments repeatedly arrived late. Each year, the CFPB reassesses the late fees and may adjust them. The last adjustment took place in January 2020, when the fee increased to $ 29 for the first late payment and $ 40 for multiple late payments within six credit card billing cycles.

Fees out of limit

The law effectively put an end to excessive consumer fees, with an important caveat. Borrowers may still be subject to over-limit fees if they specifically choose to enroll and authorize these fees. In the past, if borrowers hit their credit card limits and made purchases over the limit, those transactions were approved and those consumers were hit with fees over the limit.

This is no longer the case. Now these purchases must be declined, which means you avoid going over your limit and the credit card issuer doesn’t charge you a fee. But, if you sign up and authorize your credit card company to approve out-of-limit purchases, you are subject to a fee.

Other expenses

Borrowers with subprime credit scores have often paid high upfront fees to obtain a credit card. These include annual fees, monthly fees, activation fees, and account creation fees. The 2009 CARD law did not eliminate these fees, but it did cap them. Together, these fees for subprime credit cards, or “Harvester fees”, cannot exceed 25% of the credit limit established when the account was opened.

Rules introduced for underage consumers

Thanks to the CARD law, you usually have to be at least 21 years old to open a credit card on your own. If you want to open an account before this date, you will need to add an adult co-signer to your application.

But there is a way around this restriction. The law makes an exception for young adults who can prove their ability to pay off their credit card debt on their own.

What the CARD law does not do

The CARD law of 2009 introduced sweeping reforms in the credit card industry. However, that did not eliminate all concerns.

Below are some examples of the limitations of the CARD Acts.

No maximum interest rate

One of the most cited omissions in the CARD Act is the lack of a cap on the maximum interest rate a creditor can charge. In 2010, the First Premier subprime card issuer offered a credit card with an interest rate of 79.9%. Recently, the same card issuer offered a card with an interest rate of 36% (the maximum rate allowed in South Dakota, where First Premier is headquartered), along with a number of fees. (The First Premier Bank Gold Card is currently on the Forbes Advisors list of infamous credit cards you never get.)

Card issuers can always increase your interest rate

The CARD law of 2009 introduced limitations on interest rate increases. But there are still plenty of opportunities for card issuers to increase your rates.

First, if your account has a variable APR linked to an index, such as the prime rate, as the index increases, so will your APR. With credit cards that offer low introductory APRs or other promotional rates, the annual percentage rate will increase at the end of the promotional period. All promotional rate periods must be at least six months in length.

Additionally, if you are 60 days or more behind on your minimum monthly payment, creditors may increase the interest rate on your card to a penalty APR that is disclosed at the time of opening the account. In this scenario, your card issuer may even increase the interest rate on your existing balance. However, if you track those late payments with six consecutive months of on-time payments, your card issuer must again reduce your rate on your existing balances, however, your penalty APR for new purchases may remain in effect indefinitely. .

Deferred interest still exists

Retail stores often offer interest-free promotions on purchases if consumers clear the balance before the end of the promotional period. (Think, no interest gets paid if you pay off your balance in full by January 2022.)

The National Consumer Law Center wants to see this practice stop. He sees this type of funding as a hidden trap.

If the consumer does not pay the entire balance at the end of the period, he will be hit with a huge retroactive interest charge for the entire balance, including the amounts that have been paid, the organization said in the comments submitted to CFPB in February 2013. Further, they are inherently unfair, deceptive and abusive and violate the rule of credit card law against retroactive interest charges.

No protection for small business credit cards

When the CARD Act came into force, its protections extended only to credit cards issued to consumers, not to business credit cards. The National Small Business Association and other groups have been drumming from the very beginning on the need to give business owners the same protections as consumers.

Over the years, business owners have become increasingly dependent on credit cards as a form of flexible financing. Some business owners will have both a personal credit card and a business card, and sometimes will use them interchangeably. (Although using a personal card for business expenses and vice versa is usually a bad idea.)

If credit practices have been deemed unfair to consumers, why are they not viewed as unfair to business owners? argued NSBA President Todd McCracken during testimony before the US House Financial Institutions and Consumer Credit Subcommittee in March 2009.

While many card issuers have voluntarily offered some of the protections set out in the CARD Act, McCracken said he wanted to see them codified.

More changes on the horizon?

With all the good the CARD Act of 2009 did, many consumer and small business advocates believe there is still work to be done. The National Consumer Law Center, for example, sees loopholes in the law and wants the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to strengthen the law, which is in the midst of a 10-year review.

The NCLC noted that only a handful of consumers commented during CFPB’s reviews of the CARD Act. But the agency received more than 84,000 complaints on credit card problems during the year.

But there are also those who oppose further reforms. Some experts say additional credit card legislation could have unintended consequences, such as the widespread interest rate hikes that occurred before the CARD Act was first passed in 2009.

Only time will tell if lawmakers place more restrictions on the credit card industry. In the meantime, if you think your credit card company is not following the rules already set out in the Credit Card Act 2009, you have a few options.

You can start by contacting your issuer directly to report your complaint. If your card issuer is unwilling to resolve the issue, you can file your complaint directly with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Once you file your complaint with the CFPB online, you can usually expect a response in 15-60 days.