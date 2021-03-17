Should students still get student loans to pay for their university studies?

If you’re in your final years of high school and wondering what’s next, you’ve probably started to think about how you’re going to pay for college. Hope your parents stashed some money in a 529 savings account, or maybe you qualify for scholarships or other merit-based help. Otherwise, there’s a good chance you’ll need to take out loans to attend a four-year college or university, or maybe even a community college.

But, should you really borrow money for college? While going into debt for higher education is definitely a personal decision, you will find experts who strongly disagree with the usefulness of student loans, especially in a country where the average student loan debt is $ 37,691 per borrower and where the average federal student loan debt is currently at $ 36,510.

Graduates who are already struggling with loan debts are stuck either in paying off their loans or in hoping and praying for a student loan cancellation bill. However, those who have not yet left for college are right to question whether it makes sense to borrow for college.

When to use student loans

Underwriting student loans may seem controversial these days, but there are still reasons to consider it. Financial Advisor Chris Kampitsis of Barnum Financial Group SKG team points out that unless they win the lottery, there are often no alternatives for students with limited means to pay for their university studies.

Plus, federal student loans aren’t the worst financial products out there, as they come with competitive fixed interest rates and plenty of repayment options. Kampitsis also says that interest on student loans may be tax deductible, while most types of unsecured debt offer no tax benefit.

Derek Brainard, Director of Financial Education at AccessLex Institute says that while student loans get a bad rap, there is no denying that access to student loans is helping millions of students access higher education.

“Even the relatively low prices of community colleges and public schools are prohibitive for many,” Brainard says. “When used strategically, student loans can be a gateway to higher incomes and lifelong job satisfaction.

Steve Winnie, CEO of CampusDoor, says even private student loans have their place when it comes to closing financial aid gaps. In cases where students do not have access to additional funds while in college, private student loans may be the only tool to help pay for textbooks, materials, and even tuition.

“If they’ve used up their scholarships and their parents don’t have a 529 plan, borrowing responsibly and then choosing the right major is a fantastic investment in their future,” says Winnie. He also points out that rates are currently as low as 3% or 3.5%, making college borrowing incredibly affordable.

The reality is that going to college is always a good use of time and money. According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, incomes increase with the level of education attained in each industry, and there is no exception to this rule.

In fact, the most recent statistics from BLS.gov show the following median weekly earnings based on educational attainment nationwide:

Less than high school diploma: $ 592 per week

High school diploma: $ 746 per week

Some colleges, without a diploma: $ 833 per week

Associate degree: $ 887 per week

Bachelor’s degree: $ 1,248 per week

Master $ 1,497 per week

Professional diploma: $ 1,861 per week

Doctorate: $ 1,883 per week

The problem of borrowing money for college

Borrowing for college could certainly help you earn more money when you graduate, but there are many pitfalls to avoid. Brainard says that students who borrow the full amount of student loans available without first determining how much they actually need for an academic year are preparing for unnecessary financial stress after graduation.

“Too few borrowers take the time to project the total burden of their student debt with the salaries in the field they are pursuing with their degree, as well as the options that will be available when they are paid off,” he says. “Borrowing first without understanding your debt terms and how it affects your debt ratios is never a good idea, and student loans are certainly no exception.”

Moreover, it really depends on or you also go to school. Ms. Charlie Javice, CEO and Founder of Franc (a company that focuses on college affordability), says some colleges just aren’t worth paying out of pocket. Specifically, we are talking about colleges that have terrible results when it comes to placement rates, low graduation rates, and high student debt default rates.

“If students choose to attend these colleges, they likely won’t be able to meet minimum monthly student loan obligations,” says Javice.

Plus, there really are other ways to pay for college education besides student loans. For example, there are tuition assistance programs that you can earn through military service as well as work-study programs. According to James Lewis, president and co-founder of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS), the possibility of obtaining scholarships is also greater than many realize. In fact, the NSHSS has dozens of new scholarship opportunities open year round with a variety of eligibility criteria.

These options may not help you avoid student loans altogether, but they can help keep your debt to a minimum.

Is Borrowing For A Degree Worth It?

At the end of the day, no one can tell you whether it makes sense to borrow money for college or how much you should be taking in student loans. However, there are some general rules you can follow to make sure you don’t end up with crushing student debt for decades of your life.

Research institutes that offer programs in the learning area you are considering and make sure you compare them based on their programs and prices. Look for schools that offer competitive tuition and fees in your area, and don’t be afraid to take general courses at community college for a few years. Finally, be sure to calculate the ROI for your college choice.

Whatever you do, don’t fall for the story that you should borrow whatever it takes to ‘follow your dreams’. If you are taking out student loans without a plan, then that dream can quickly turn into a nightmare.