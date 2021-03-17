Augusta Gold receives conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AUGG) (CSE: G) (FSE: 11B) (“Augusta Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”). In conjunction with the TSX listing, the common shares of Augusta Gold will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Augusta Gold’s the stock symbol will remain “G” on the TSX.

Maryse Belanger, The President and CEO commented: “We are very happy to have reached this milestone. As we continue to advance the Bullfrog Gold Project, the move to TSX should provide increased global visibility for the company, access to capital and improve liquidity for our shareholders. “

Final listing approval is subject to the Company meeting certain customary conditions required by the TSX. The Company will issue a press release once the TSX confirms the date on which the trading of the Augusta Gold Common shares are expected to start on the TSX.

Shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or take any other action with respect to listing on the TSX as there will be no change in the ticker symbol or CUSIP for the Company’s common shares. .

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is a fast-growing exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers value to stakeholders by developing the Bullfrog Gold Project and seeking profitable M&A opportunities . The Bullfrog Gold Project is located in the prolific Bullfrog District, approximately 120 miles northwest of The Vegas, Nevada and 4 miles west of Beatty, Nevada. The Company controls approximately 7,800 acres of mineral rights, including the Bullfrog and Montgomery-Shoshone deposits, and has also identified significant additional mineralization around existing wells and set several exploration targets that could further improve the project. The company is led by a management team and a board of directors who have a proven track record in financing and developing mining assets and creating shareholder value. For more information, please visitwww.augustagold.com.

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.