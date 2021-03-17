ArcelorMittal launches the innovation fund XCarb Luxembourg Stock Exchange: MT





17 March 2021 11:30 CET ArcelorMittal (the Company) today announces the launch of the XCarb innovation fund, which plans to invest up to $ 100 million per year in companies developing technologies with the potential to support and accelerate the transition to the manufacture of net zero carbon steel. The fund is part of ArcelorMittals XCarb’s broader sustainability initiative launched today to drive progress towards carbon neutral steel. To be eligible for funding, companies must develop directly applicable and commercially scalable technologies that offer high potential for decarbonising the steelmaking process. The fund will be governed by an investment committee, made up of senior management drawn from the functions and segments of the company’s global operations and chaired by the CEO. The XCarb Innovation Fund will invest in a diverse portfolio of companies to ensure it captures the best and most important technologies being developed. Commenting, Aditya Mittal, CEO of ArcelorMittal, said: Having set the goal of achieving net zero by 2050, advancing our efforts to reduce the carbon intensity of the steel we produce is at the heart of our long-term strategy. The heart of these efforts lies in the work we undertake to develop and deploy several revolutionary steelmaking technologies. We believe this can make carbon neutral steel manufacturing a reality. Technology deployment is progressing well, with industrial scale pilot plants scheduled to start production next year. The fund we launched today adds an exciting and complementary new element to our CO 2 technological strategy. We will seek to support emerging companies that are pioneers of new potentially transformative technologies. This is yet another sign of our commitment to help develop technologies that can help support the decarbonisation of our business and our industry. ENDS About ArcelorMittal ArcelorMittal is the world’s leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steel production facilities in 17 countries. In 2020, ArcelorMittal achieved sales of $ 53.3 billion and crude steel production of 71.5 million metric tons, while iron ore production reached 58.0 million tons metric. Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels manufactured using innovative processes that use less energy, emit much less carbon and reduce costs. Cleaner, stronger and reusable steels. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies in their transformation during this century. With steel at the center of our concerns, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making this change. This is what we believe is necessary to be the steel industry of the future. ArcelorMittal is listed on the New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) stock exchanges and on the Spanish stock exchanges in Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS). For more information on ArcelorMittal, please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

Contact details ArcelorMittal Investor Relations General +44 20 7543 1128 Retail +44 20 3214 2893 IRS +44 20 3214 2801 Bonds / credit

E-mail +33 171 921 026

[email protected] ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications contact details Paul weigh

Phone:

E-mail: +44 20 3214 2419

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos