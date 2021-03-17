Kitron increases income and margin targets Oslo Stock Exchange: KIT





(2021-03-17) Kitron focuses on growth opportunities in connectivity and electrification and increases strategic revenue and margin targets. The new strategic ambitions will be presented today during a presentation on the capital markets. Kitron is increasing its 2025 revenue target from NOK 5 billion to NOK 6 billion. The company is also raising its 2025 EBIT margin target from 7% to 8%. Kitron has also changed the market sectors the company reports on to better reflect current activity as well as identified growth opportunities. Two new market sectors are added: electrification and connectivity “The world is moving more and more towards renewable energies and electrification. At the same time, billions of devices are connected, we know it as the Internet of Things. We know of huge opportunities for Kitron based on these two megatrends, and that’s part of the reason we’re now elevating our strategic goals. On the operations side, we see that we will be able to increase the use of our facilities and take advantage of economies of scale to continue to increase our operating margins, ”said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron. Event details:

The presentation will be webcast at 12:00 CET today and will be moderated by CEO Peter Nilsson and other members of the group’s management. The presentation should last approximately one hour, including a question-and-answer session. Please use the following link: https://channel.royalcast.com/hegnarmedia/#!/hegnarmedia/20210317_3 The presentation material for the event is attached in PDF format. For more information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, Tel. +47 948 40 850

Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel: +47 900 43 284

E-mail: [email protected] Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the connectivity, electrification, industrial, medical device, and defense / aerospace industries. The company is established in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron reported sales of approximately NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has approximately 1,800 employees. www.kitron.com This information is published in accordance with the requirements of OsloBrs Ongoing Obligations for Listed Companies. Presentation of Kitron Capital Markets 2021

