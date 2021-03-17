When you inherit an IRA, you can also inherit some complicated RMDs

If you inherited an IRA (Individual Retirement Account), the law says you must take distributions or pay a severe penalty to the US Treasury. How serious is it? Fifty percent of the amount that should have been withdrawn but was not. These mandatory withdrawals are called minimum distributions required or RMD; in the case of inheritance, RMDs are not limited to persons aged 72 or over.

Not that easy

You would think the IRS’s rules on RMD would be simple and straightforward for one reason: They are a source of revenue for the US Treasury. The treasury is paid when an IRA withdrawal occurs. With very rare exceptions, RMD is taxed as income.

But experts, such as Nicole Maholtz, CEO of Brentmark, say it’s not that simple. Even the lawyers are confused. Brentmark is a provider of calculation software for financial, estate, retirement and charitable planning.

First of all, a word of warning

Whenever you read an article on a tax topic like this, know that you should speak to your personal tax advisor before taking any action. The simple reason is this: your tax situation will be different from someone else’s. If you inherited an IRA or other tax-deferred account, contact your tax advisor to determine how and when to take RMDs.

Example

Let’s go through an example, provided by Maholtz.

Angies’ husband, born in 1945, died in October 2019 at the age of 74. Angie, then 69, was the sole beneficiary of her IRA.

Spouse’s rollover

Angie chose to make her husband IRA her own, as opposed to an inherited IRA. The mechanism is a spouse rollover, which changes the ownership of the IRA from her deceased husband’s IRA to his own. This option is only available for a spouse. An IRA inherited by a non-spouse is not eligible for a change in ownership; there is still a legacy IRA.

Change of ownership

Following the rollover of her spouse, Angie became the owner of her husband’s IRA. As a result, being 69 years old, she was not required to take RMD. Again, this exception applies because Angie has had a spousal rollover, which is not an option for non-spousal beneficiaries.

Angie named her sister-in-law (Sue) as the sole beneficiary. Then, Angie (born 1950) died in early 2020 at the age of 70. Sue, 58 (born 1962), inherited Angies IRA.

RMD 2020

Since Angie died before she was required to start RMD, no RMD was due in the year of her death (2020). In fact, 2020 was a year in which RMD IRAs were canceled for every owner and beneficiary of an IRA, regardless of age; RMD 2020 has been canceled for tax-deferred accounts (not defined benefit plans) by the CARES law (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act).

Sue died in early 2021; John (born 1966), beneficiary of Sues, inherited the IRA.

Johns RMD Calculation

Brentmark software titled Retirement Distributions Planner asks for Owner’s Date of Birth (Angies) (1950), Date of Death (2020), Date of Birth of Sues (1962) as beneficiary of Angies, and IRA 31 balance. / 12/2020 ($ 500,000).

The result: no RMD should be done in 2021 due to the SECURE law (Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act). In fact, no RMD is required until year 10 after Sues’ death. However, 100% (yes, 100%) of the IRA must be withdrawn by December 31, 2030. Any amount can be withdrawn before that date. This is the result of the new 10-year rule of the SECURE laws for IRA heirs and other tax-deferred accounts for non-exempt beneficiaries. (Who is exempt gets a follow-up post.)

Old rules allowed for longer periods

Prior to the SECURE Act, if the owner of an IRA named, for example, a grandchild as the beneficiary, when the owner (under RMD age) died, the RMD inherited from the IRA was spread over life expectancy. grandchildren.

This meant that RMDs could be stretched over many years, with the IRA able to grow, tax deferred, in the interim. For example, using Brentmark software, if the grandfather was born in 1950 and died in 2019 (aged 69) with an IRA of $ 500,000 and expected annual growth of 5%, the grandchild (born in 2000) could stretch the IRA for decades, with total distributions in the millions of dollars.

SECURE applies the new 10-year rule

The extendable IRA has been replaced by the 10-year rule for most heirs, new for deaths occurring in 2020 or later, thanks (or indeed not thanks to) the SECURE law which was passed at the end of 2019. Under SECURE, the IRA Balance must be fully distributed before the 10th anniversary of the IRA owners’ death, with a few exceptions, which I will discuss in a post later.

Questions?

If you have any questions or comments regarding Legacy IRAs, please send them to me at [email protected]. Let me know if you are interested in my writing on IRA and RMD experts who offer continuing education programs online on this topic. When writing to me, include the city and state you live in and mention that you are a forbes.com reader.