BioPorto announces the 2020 annual report of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange: BIOPOR





March 17, 2021 Ad no. 4 Coming out strong from a year challenged by COVID-19 Highlights of the 2020 Annual Report Patient recruitment for the NGAL pediatric clinical trial started in June 2020

Development begins in April 2020 and progresses to clinical trials of the gRAD-based COVID-19 in close patient test in December 2020

CE marking obtained from NGALds, the first test based on the gRAD platform, end of 2020

Two rights issues were carried out for proceeds of over DKK 130 million BioPortos’ activities in 2020 have been shaped by an urgent need to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and by how it has redefined the premises of our daily lives. While the pandemic immediately created volatility and difficulties in short-term planning and execution, it also reinforced our efforts to maximize our focus, diligence and agility. Given the difficult circumstances in 2020, BioPorto has undertaken and advanced our most critical tasks. We have initiated the recruitment of patients in the US clinical trial for the pediatric use of the NGAL test for acute kidney injury (AKI), our flagship product. In addition, we obtained the CE mark for our first product on the proprietary gRAD platform with the NGALds. And in parallel, we have responded to the diagnostic crisis presented by the pandemic by launching a partnership development process for a rapid COVID-19 test based on gRAD. Finally, we have secured a solid financial base to support our ongoing development, by executing an ambitious financing plan comprising two rights issues with proceeds of over DKK 130 million, said Peter Mrch Eriksen, CEO of BioPorto. 2021 will be a pivotal year In 2020, COVID-19 posed significant challenges in patient recruitment, with hospitals forced to prioritize patient care over clinical research. Subject to the evolution of the pandemic during 2021, BioPorto therefore plans to conclude its study in the summer of 2021 and subsequently submit its request for pediatric use of the NGAL test to the FDA. The gRAD-based COVID-19 test is also currently being tested with patient samples in the United States. If successful, BioPorto plans to apply for emergency use authorization in the United States and CE mark in Europe in the second quarter of 2021. While 2020 has been a difficult year in all respects, I think BioPorto has met the challenges head-on and has become a company at its peak. On this basis, I think 2021 will be a pivotal year, where we will submit several requests to the FDA and European health authorities. If these are successful, they will lay a very solid foundation for commercialization and the next phase of business development, Eriksen commented. Financial guidelines 2021 For 2021, BioPorto forecasts a turnover of around DKK 30 million and an EBIT loss of around DKK 73 million. This excludes revenue from potential sales of a COVID-19 lateral flow test, and with only the first sales of an FDA-cleared NGAL product for pediatrics. The main growth driver in 2021 will be sales of NGAL test products in the EU and the rest of the world, while sales of antibodies and ELISA kits are expected to continue to decline due to BioPortos’ strategic refocus on products generated from its own antibody library. As has been the recent model, 2021 revenue will be loaded downstream. Selected financial highlights 2016-2020 Million DKK 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Returned 23.2 26.6 26.0 25.2 20.7 Operating profit (EBIT) (63.6) (74.3) (41.8) (36.5) (25.0) Profit / loss of the year (61.6) (69.6) (38.0) (32.2) (22.8) Total assets 140.3 42.7 66.2 65.6 50.6 Equity 100.9 25.3 56.2 56.1 44.3 Cash position 107.9 18.1 46.7 7.1 35.6 For more information, please contact: Peter Mrch Eriksen, CEO Phone + 45 4529 0000, email [email protected] About BioPorto BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostic company providing tests and antibodies to clinicians and researchers around the world. We use our antibody and testing expertise to transform new research tools into clinically actionable biomarkers that can make a difference in the lives of patients. BioPorto is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark and is listed on the NASDAQ Copenhagen Stock Exchange [CPH:BIOPOR]. 2021 03 17 Annual report 2020

