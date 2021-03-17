Follow-up checks come with an increase in scams: what you need to know





In addition to checking bank statements and credit card statements, North indicated a follow-up with the credit bureaus. Check all three credit bureaus and lock your credit with all of them as what they are probably trying to do is get your personal information so they can establish credit on your behalf. -he declares. The BBB suggests searching for unknown web addresses through a browser, but not clicking on the actual link. If you ever get a call from someone claiming to be from the government or the IRS, realize that they are not calling, asking for personal information such as Social Security numbers or personal verification. your address or account information, said Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse. Althouse said it was important to report the scam to the IRS, but victims can file a police report with their local police department. Scams can be reported to BBB.org/scamtracker or to ReportFraud.ftc.gov to avoid future scams and potential victims. The IRS says most stimulus payments, officially called economic impact payments, will be distributed through direct deposit. In the first round of payments, more than 6 million people in Ohio received checks worth a total of $ 10.1 billion, the IRS said. This round, most people will receive $ 1,400 individually and $ 1,400 for each eligible dependent. In the previous two rounds of payments, only people with dependents under the age of 17 were eligible for additional stimulus funding. Now eligible dependents can include students, parents and grandparents, and adults with disabilities. Ohio residents are expected to receive a full economic impact payment of $ 1,400 if their adjusted income is $ 75,000 or less. Married couples will receive the full amount if they earn up to $ 150,000. People earning $ 80,000 or more and couples earning $ 160,000 or more are not eligible for this round of stimulus funding. Some people will receive partial payments. This round of stimulus payments is the largest to date. Most people received $ 1,200 in the first round and $ 600 in the second. Cornelius Frolik contributed to this story. HOW TO CHECK People can check the status of their 2021 stimulus check by visiting https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment. Scams can be reported to BBB.org/scamtracker or to ReportFraud.ftc.gov to avoid future scams and potential victims.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]company.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos