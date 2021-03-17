Saniona publishes its year-end report for 2020 Stockholm Stock Exchange: SANION





PRESS RELEASE Financial highlights January – December 2020 (January – December 2019 restated)

Turnover was SEK 8.2m (7.2m)

The operating loss was -159.4 SEK (-93.6 M)

The net loss was -73.4 M SEK (-68.8 M)

Earnings per share was -1.79 SEK (-2.67)

Diluted earnings per share was -1.75 SEK (-2.67) Q4 2020 (Q4 2019 restated)

Turnover was SEK 1.6m (0.0m)

The operating loss was -68.8 M SEK (-28.2 M)

The net loss was -45.6 M SEK (-6.8 M)

Earnings per share was -0.73 SEK (-0.24)

Diluted earnings per share was -0.73 SEK (-0.24) Business highlights in the fourth quarter of 2020 Saniona has achieved positive results of phase 2 of the open-label extension study of Tesomet in patients with HO. Patients treated with Tesomet for almost a year (24 weeks in a double-blind trial followed by a 24-week open-label extension) experienced statistically significant and clinically significant reductions in body weight and waist circumference, as well as as improvements in glycemic control. Tesomet was well tolerated and no clinically significant difference in heart rate or blood pressure was observed during the 48 week trial.

Saniona has received written US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comments regarding pre-investigation new drug submissions (INDs) for Tesomet in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) and HO. In both indications, the FDA recommended that the clinical development program include a supporting phase 2b study followed by a phase 3. Saniona plans to launch both phase 2b studies in the first half of 2021.

Saniona refined its pipeline , regaining exclusive worldwide rights to its Boehringer Ingelheim GABAa5 negative allosteric modulator program, which ended this collaboration for strategic reasons, without impacting the 2020 collaboration between Saniona and Boehringer Ingelheim, which continues. Separately, Saniona and the Treatment Research Center (TRC) at the University of Pennsylvania have jointly ended their collaboration to develop NS2359 for cocaine addiction. Saniona will assess the applicability of the two programs to rare diseases.

Saniona further strengthened its management team with the addition of Denelle Waynick as Chief Legal Officer and Kyle Haraldsen as Chief Technical Operations Officer. Important events after the reference period Saniona received an initial payment of approximately USD 2.9 million (SEK 24.2 million) relating to the acquisition by Novartiss of Cadent Therapeutics, in which Saniona has an interest of approximately 3%. The acquisition may result in additional contingent consideration upon achievement of future milestones.

The US FDA has granted orphan drug designation This designation allows Saniona to enjoy certain development benefits, including tax credits, the elimination of certain FDA license application fees and seven years of commercial exclusivity in the United States after approval.

The US FDA has clarified a regulatory route for Tesomet in the treatment of HO. The FDA has indicated overall agreement with the Sanionas Risk Assessment and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) proposal and the cardiovascular surveillance proposal. Based on these comments, Saniona plans to launch a Phase 2b study in HO during the first half of this year. CEO comments

“Throughout 2020, Saniona continued its strategy of discovering, developing and delivering innovative treatments for rare diseases: we generated positive data with Tesomet in the double-blind and open-label extension periods of our Phase 2 study in hypothalamic obesity, established our leadership team and infrastructure in the United States, and we have attracted some of the most respected institutional investors in the healthcare industry with the ability to support the prospects of long-term growth of Sanionas, said Rami Levin, President and CEO of Saniona. the strongest cash position in Sanionas history, which will allow us to conduct three clinical trials simultaneously: two phase 2b trials for Tesomet in hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome and a phase 1 trial of SAN711 for rare neuropathic diseases. to continue our transformation into 2021 as we advance our pipeline and position Saniona to access the patients, physicians and financial markets that will be critical to realizing our potential. As part of its assessment of a possible listing in the United States, Saniona carried out a restatement of the financial statements for the previous period at the initiative of the company and a subsequent audit of these financial statements according to the auditing standards of the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Restatements are included in the year-end report. The restatements relate to accounting adjustments and have no impact on cash flow, forecasts, Sanionas’ operational plan or the conduct of our clinical trials. Read the full report below. For more information please contact

Trista Morrison, Director of Communications, Saniona. Office: +1 (781) 810-9227. Email: [email protected] This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person mentioned above, at 08:00 CET on March 17, 2021. About Saniona

The isabiopharmaceutical company Saniona has focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative treatments for patients with rare diseases around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is currently in clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare conditions characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Leading candidate SAN711 enters phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, while SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders is advancing in preclinical studies. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has a research organization based in Copenhagen, Denmark, and is building its corporate office in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. The company’s shares are listed. at Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Learn more at www.saniona.com. 20210316 – Saniona Q4 Report UK vFINAL

