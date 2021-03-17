Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index breaks 13-year record





The main index of the Romanian stock exchange – BET – which reflects the evolution of the most liquid stocks listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), closed Tuesday’s trading session at 10,844 points, a new all-time high. BVB thus became the first stock exchange in the region whose main price performance index exceeded the record set before the 2008 financial crisis, according to BVB representatives. It is a moment of joy for the entire financial markets community. It is the result of the work of all stakeholders in financial markets, companies and, in particular, investors, said Radu Hanga, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BVB. The large dividend yields offered by companies listed on BVB have also helped push stock prices to new highs, according to Hanga. The BET-TR index, which also includes dividends distributed by companies in the BET index, has reached all-time highs for several months. The outlook for this year is bright as we see attractive dividend estimates, some even very good compared to low interest rates on deposits. At the same time, the inclusion of several Romanian companies in the FTSE Russell indices will continue to put Romania in an optimistic light in front of investors, Hanga said. The previous record set by BET at the end of a trading session (10,814 points) dates back to July 24, 2007, before the onset of the 2008-2009 financial crisis, which affected all markets. After that, BET lost over 80% of its value until February 2009, when its value fell below 1,900 points. From this low point, the value of BET has multiplied by 5.6. This year, BET is up 10.6%. [email protected] (Photo source: And Photo / Diana Oros)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos