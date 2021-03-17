Restaurant ordering technology maker Olo earns 39% of IPO price increase





Olo Inc., which makes online ordering technology for restaurants, received a warm welcome on Wall Street on Wednesday as it seeks to benefit from an on-demand boom that has been aided by the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of the New York-based company jumped 39% higher than their IPO price as they began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, ending their first session at 34 , $ 75. Olo OLO,

+ 39.00%

priced its IPO at $ 25 a share on Tuesday night, higher than its initial target of $ 16 to $ 18 a share as well as the $ 20 to $ 22 per share increase it has announced Monday. The offer was for 18 million shares, which allowed Olo to raise at least $ 450 million for a valuation of $ 3.6 billion. Olo, which was founded in 2005 and is short for Online Orders, produces 1.8 million orders per day for well-known restaurant chains such as Dennys Corp. DENN,

+ 1.42%

Cheesecake Factory Inc. CAKE,

+ 1.58%

Shake Shack Inc. SHAK,

+ 1.39%

as well as Peets Coffee, Jamba Juice and others. The company’s revenue grew 94% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As consumers have grown accustomed to the immediate convenience of on-demand commerce, they demand the same digital restaurant experience, which puts pressure on restaurants to deploy solutions, Olo revealed in his filing. This demand has only accelerated since the onset of COVID-19, as on-demand commerce has become a necessity for the majority of restaurants. Olo said as of Dec. 31, it has around 400 partner brands and that its technology, which includes digital ordering and delivery, is in use at more than 64,000 locations. The company reported a net profit of $ 3.1 million on revenue of $ 98.4 million last year, compared with a net loss of $ 8.3 million on revenue of $ 50.7 million in 2019. Olo had raised less than $ 100 million since its inception, he said, including from investors such as The Raine Group, Tiger Global Management and RRE Ventures. The IPO was conducted by Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan, two of the eight underwriters listed in the filing.

