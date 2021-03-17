The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,874.01, down 80.74 points.) Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Down $ 1.72, or 4.25%, to $ 38.71 on 25.4 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up two cents, or 2.82 percent, to 73 cents on 11.6 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Down 15 cents, or 0.58 percent, to $ 25.78 on 9.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 2.34%, to $ 28.34 on 8.5 million shares. Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC). Industrialists. Down 78 cents, or 16.12%, to $ 4.06 on 8.1 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.59%, to $ 45.35 on 7.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Empire Company Ltd. (TSX: EMB.A). Up 72 cents, or 1.9%, to $ 38.49. Empire Company Ltd. has agreed to purchase a controlling stake in supermarket chain Longo’s and its e-commerce business Grocery Gateway in a deal that further solidifies the grocery retail landscape in Canada. Sobeys’ parent company said on Tuesday the $ 357 million deal expands its reach into the lucrative southwestern Ontario market, building on its recent acquisition of Farm Boy. It also strengthens Empire’s position as one of the largest supermarket operators in Canada’s increasingly concentrated grocery market, ahead of food retailers like Metro, Costco and Walmart, but behind Loblaw, number one. Michael Medline, CEO of Empire, said Longo’s will be run separately and Empire will not “change or mess up” the specialty grocer. Le Chateau A US consulting firm is hoping Canadian clothing retailer Le Chateau will rise from the ashes of insolvency. Hilco Streambank indicates that Le Chateau’s e-commerce platform, brand assets and certain locations are available for purchase under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act proceedings. Expressions of interest are due April 7, the sale being subject to the approval of the Superior Court of Quebec. The 60-year-old Montreal retailer filed for creditor protection last October, joining several businesses that have been hit by the impact of COVID-19 and a change in consumer tastes. The Château is in the process of liquidating its more than 100 stores across Canada. Online trading is expected to end at 5 p.m. on Friday, according to its website. Air Canada (TSX: AC). Down $ 1.01, or 3.4%, to $ 28.79. On the first anniversary of increased restrictions on non-essential travel to Canada, union leaders renewed their call for government assistance for the struggling aviation sector in the country. At a press conference hosted by Unifor, whose members include workers in the aviation industry, union leaders said they were frustrated by the government’s lack of action, even after numerous meetings between unions and government officials over the past year. Some cities in Canada have found themselves with extremely limited access to air transportation, particularly in the Atlantic provinces. WestJet and Air Canada have both cut many routes to Atlantic Canada since the start of the pandemic, affecting the regional economy and threatening the survival of some airports, which depend on passenger and airline revenues. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 16, 2021. The Canadian Press







