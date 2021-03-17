Third Stimulus Check: How Homeless People Can Receive Payments of $ 1,400





There are ways to mail an EIP card to yourself, even if you don’t have a mailing address.

A social media user Tweeter went wild online with a call to action to spread the word about how homeless people could access the latest $ 1,400 stimulus checks. The tweet, however, contains some of the flawed key details as to how homeless people can actually access relief funds. THE QUESTION Can a homeless person go to an IRS office, file an EIP return, and then get a $ 1,400 debit card? WHY WE CHECK The tweet has been shared hundreds of thousands of times over the past few days, with a message to retweet! RELATED: CHECK: Prisoners Qualify For Rerunity Checks, But Getting Them Is Another Thing RELATED: CHECK OUT: Most of the COVID Relief Bill is Aimed at Things Related to COVID THE ANSWER No, says the IRS, there is no tax return or economic impact payment. But the homeless could receive a stimulus payment if they meet the requirements set out in the US bailout. WHAT WE FOUND While sounding well-intentioned, the viral tweet lacks key details. On the one hand, an IRS spokesperson explained, no one can come to an IRS office without an appointment, a policy in place even before the COVID-19 pandemic. To be eligible for a stimulus check, you must be U.S. citizen or alien residing in the United States, not be someone else dependent, have a valid social security number and not exceed the income limits set in the US bailout. All details can be found here. The story continues under this video. Check out previous stories on the CHECK YouTube channel. For the third stimulus check, you must have filed a 2019 or 2020 income tax return. Unlike the first two stimulus payments, this time there is no non-filing status for those who earned too little for. file an income tax return. But if you’ve achieved non-filing status in previous rounds of stimulus, relax – you’re still getting the money. And if you make an appointment with the IRS, don’t expect to walk out with a debit card loaded with stimulus dollars. No one is certainly going to hand you that amount of money at an IRS center, the spokesperson said. Instead, watch your mail like a hawk for a stimulus check or debit card, advises the IRS. The EIP card will come in a white envelope with a US Treasury seal. And if you get a card, pay attention to the fees listed. Homeless people can PO box of a local post office if they are approved by the postmaster and if they meet one of these conditions: the counter clerk or postmaster knows the person, an unknown requestor submits appropriate identification, or the person provides a verifiable point of contact such as a shelter or charitable institution. If a homeless person cannot meet any of these requirements, the US Postal Service can provide a general delivery service, which the person can pick up at the post office. Something you would like to CHECK OUT? Click here to submit your story.







