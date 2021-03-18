Options, service, advantages and disadvantages

About 13 percent of people in the United States over the age of 12 suffer from some form of hearing loss. In addition, approximately 2 percent of adults aged 45 to 54 have disabling hearing loss, and the percentage only increases for older groups. A hearing aid can help amplify sounds and allow people with hearing loss to follow conversations. However, the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders explains that few people who could benefit from hearing aid technology use a hearing aid probably because of the barriers involved in getting one. Most prescription hearing aids are super expensive and not fully covered by medical insurance. Lively is a company that provides quality direct access prescription hearing aids online. Their price is more affordable compared to similar devices on the market. Below, we take an in-depth look at Lively and its hearing aid offerings.

Here are some of the pros and cons of Lively hearing aids. Advantages Affordable price. Live hearing aids are less expensive than comparable devices on the market.

Live hearing aids are less expensive than comparable devices on the market. Bonus support pack. At no additional cost, buyers benefit from a free virtual consultation with an expert and ongoing support for their device.

At no additional cost, buyers benefit from a free virtual consultation with an expert and ongoing support for their device. Manual settings. In addition to adjustments made by a staff expert, you can also fine-tune your devices settings through the iOS or Android app. The inconvenients No custom fittings. As there is no in-person examination, these devices are not suitable for you.

As there is no in-person examination, these devices are not suitable for you. Not suitable for severe hearing loss. Hearing aids are designed to help with mild to moderate hearing loss. Not everyone will benefit from wearing this type of hearing aid.

Lively hearing aids are inexpensive, FDA approved hearing aids available for purchase online. Although Lively himself is relatively new to the online hearing aid market, his hearing aids are produced by a decades-old hearing aid manufacturer known for its name Resound. Hearing aids are not suitable for all people who are hard of hearing. However, taking the Livelys home hearing test and consulting with their audiologists can help you determine if it is meeting your needs. Hearing aids are best for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The company recommends taking an in-person exam before shopping. This can rule out potential underlying medical causes of hearing loss. A test can also determine if a hearing aid will help you, as a hearing aid will not benefit everyone who is hard of hearing. Hearing aids vs PSAP Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAPs) are a type of over-the-counter (OTC) device that often costs much less than a regular hearing aid. But they are not useful for all types of hearing loss, and in some cases can make hearing loss worse. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not currently allow the sale of PSAPs as hearing aids. Still, there is pressure to make these types of devices available to more people with mild hearing loss who could benefit from an accessible and cost-effective option. Whether you decide to opt for a hearing aid or a PSAP, it is essential to have a hearing test first. A hearing aid specialist or audiologist can help you determine next steps and determine if you need a personalized, prescription hearing aid.

Lively offers two different hearing aid models. One runs on batteries and the other is rechargeable. The rechargeable hearing aid option is the more expensive of the two. Both are behind-the-ear (BTE) and Bluetooth-enabled hearing aids, so you can control them through the Apple or Android companion app. Each hearing aid also features customizable programs suitable for different environments and directional microphones to help amplify specific sounds like speech. The two models are: equipped with noise canceling technology

able to stream music and calls from your device

almost invisible and hidden behind the ear

custom-programmed by a Lively audiologist

adjustable via smartphone app Buy Lively hearing aids online.

Lively hearing aids are much more affordable than similar prescription hearing aids. A pair of rechargeable devices costs $ 2,400, while less expensive battery-powered hearing aids cost $ 1,850. Lively says that because they don’t have physical locations and do all of their business online, they can cut costs and pass the savings on to the consumer. Financing is also available for both models.

Buying a hearing aid online is easy and convenient, but it’s not a great option if you have profound hearing loss. If you have major hearing loss, you may not be able to benefit from a hearing aid. You may also need more personalization than an online provider can give you. Whether you choose to buy online or directly from an audiologist, a hearing exam is a must. Having a test can identify the cause of hearing loss and rule out any underlying causes that don’t have to do with your ears.

Lively is fairly new to the online hearing aid market, but has a pretty good reputation so far. The company is Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​accredited and has an A rating. In general, people have positive things to say about Livelys hearing aids. However, as hearing aids are not custom-fitted, some customers complain of fit issues. There are also reviews of people who have had problems programming and connecting with the devices. Customers note that these hearing aids are not helpful with severe hearing loss, but report that the trial and return process went smoothly.

Lively has a 100 day trial policy with a money back guarantee. The company also covers shipping costs in their warranty. Hearing aids are guaranteed for 3 years and 3 years of protection against damage and loss.

To order a Lively hearing aid, you must first take a hearing test on the website. Lively recommends doing the test in a quiet space with headphones on for the best results. The process tests hearing in both ears. You will listen to sounds at varying volumes and frequencies. At the end of the test, you must provide your name, email address, and phone number to view your results. Your results will show you whether you have hearing loss in both ears or in one and which frequencies are affected. You can choose whether you want a battery powered or rechargeable device and then select from different color options. The next steps in the process include: a virtual one-to-one meeting with a staff physician

remote adjustments by an audiologist You can also speak to a Lively doctor at any time if you have any questions. Unfortunately, there is no option to purchase a single hearing aid, even if the detected impairment affects only one ear.