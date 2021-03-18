Dollar falters after Fed fights rate hike speculation

TOKYO (Reuters) – The US dollar was on the defensive on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it was in no rush to raise interest rates throughout 2023, even as it saw a recovery V-shaped in the world’s largest economy.

FILE PHOTO: A US dollar bank note is seen in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

Investors ditched the dollar and rushed to more risk-sensitive currencies as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, sticking to his dovish credentials, dampened speculation, a stronger economic outlook could push the central bank to come back on his raise.

He was the usual jay after all, said Bart Wakabayashi, director of the Tokyo branch of State Street Bank.

Markets have thought that the Fed may hike rates once next year and once or twice in 2023 … Questions will remain about the Fed’s ability to control inflation.

The dollar index fell 0.5% to its lowest level in two weeks and last stood at 91,400.

The U.S. central bank now sees the economy growing 6.5% this year, which would be the biggest annual increase in gross domestic product since 1984 and a whopping 2.3 percentage point increase from its projected barely three months ago.

Inflation is now expected to exceed the federal government’s 2% target to 2.4% this year, although Fed officials believe it will drop to around 2% in subsequent years, allowing them to hold rates. interest at current low levels.

The federal government’s so-called dot plots put policymakers’ median projection of interest rates at zero percent in 2023, though seven of 18 officials now expect higher rates in 2023, compared to five in December.

The dollar slipped to 108.87 yen, off Monday’s nine-month high of 109.365 while the euro climbed to $ 1.1980, approaching last week’s high of $ 1.1990.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries has fluctuated widely before settling around 1.648% for now, after hitting a 13-month high just before the Federal Government’s announcement.

Traders, however, see the potential for increased market volatility.

While we continue to believe that the movements in yields through the end of February and through March were akin to a temper tantrum without typing-less, there is potential for further market volatility, perhaps around. data crises over the next few months, wrote Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist. at Goldman Sachs Asset Management in London.

The British pound traded at $ 1.3970, after gaining around 0.5% overnight.

The Bank of England is expected to keep its benchmark bank rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and its bond purchase schedule unchanged at £ 895 billion later today.

Similar to what we saw from the Fed, the Bank of England will talk about its economic outlook compared to where we have been, but at the same time point out that it was still a long way from a full recovery, Rodrigo said. Catril, Senior Currency Strategist. at the National Australia Bank in Sydney.

We expect the BoE to warn against changing market prices from a rate cut to around 50bp up over the next three years.

The Australian dollar hit a two-week high of $ 0.78105 as its New Zealand counterpart briefly lost momentum, after the country recorded a surprise contraction in GDP in the last three months of the year last.

The Kiwi dollar last traded at $ 0.7247.

Elsewhere, Brazil’s central bank made its first interest rate hike in nearly six years with a bigger-than-expected 75 basis point hike to 2.75%, and marked a similar move in May to tackle inflation.

There was no reaction in the Asian morning as the Brazilian real is barely traded overseas, with few quotes available, traders said.

Bitcoin remained firm at $ 58,490, after rebounding Tuesday to a weeklong low of $ 53,221.