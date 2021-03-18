Results of the AGM of March 17, 2021 Iceland Stock Exchange: MAREL

The Marels Annual General Meeting was a virtual meeting held on March 17, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. GMT. All the proposals of the board of directors at the meeting were approved. Proposals and other relevant documents are available on the AGM website: marel.com/agm. More information on the votes cast during the meeting is attached.

Board Chairman Asthildur Otharsdottir spoke on behalf of the Board. CEO Arni Oddur Thordarson reported on Companys 2020 consolidated financial statements and gave an overview of Companys business activities.

Statement by President Asthildur Otharsdottirs:

We all know that 2020 has been a year like no other. The Board of Directors is rightly proud of the way the Marel team around the world have handled these extraordinary circumstances, recognizing our vital role in the food value chain. The progress made during the year is a testament to Marels’ clear purpose, our values ​​and our resilient business model.

One of the greatest challenges of our time is to provide sustainable and healthy food to a rapidly growing population, within the confines of our planet. Limiting the impact of climate change will require major changes in the way we cultivate our land, process our food, what we eat and how much we waste. Innovation to minimize the waste and environmental impact of food processing, while maximizing quality, remains Marels’ most important contribution to global sustainability.

We are seeing growth in demand driven by the growing need for automation, structural changes in consumer behavior, an increasingly demand-driven food value chain and an increasing focus on sustainable processing. Marels’ global reach and superior technological capabilities give us a great advantage. Our significant investments in business and infrastructure over the past few years have uniquely positioned us to seize the many opportunities to come.

We made significant progress on our ESG journey in 2020, including our commitment to the Science-Based Goals Initiative, integrating ESG goals into our short-term incentive programs and achieving the balance between genders in the Marels management team.

It has been a privilege and a pleasure to serve the shareholders of Marel, to participate in its achievements and to witness the many milestones achieved in recent years.

According to CEO Arni Oddur Thordarsons report:

I take this opportunity and thank the Marel team, our customers, suppliers and partners, for all their commitment and dedication to keeping one of the most important value chains in the world up and running. I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Asthildur, our resigning Chairman of the Board, for her strategic leadership and excellent cooperation over the past 11 years.

While ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and customers, we have optimistically overcome all obstacles to ensure that consumers around the world have daily access to quality, safe, affordable and produced food. sustainable. Global reach with a local presence, with sales and service engineers serving customers in over 140 countries, have proven to be key differentiators in supporting our customers.

Automation and digital solutions in the food value chain are a driving force to further transform the industry, with COVID-19 further accelerating strong underlying secular trends. Marels’ competitive position remains strong with the pipeline on the rise, particularly in automated and agile solutions in secondary processing, where our customers are focused on the consumer convenience and prepared food retail segment. However, we are aware that the timing of the conversion of the pipeline into committed orders remains uncertain.

Elections to the Board of Directors

The following candidates have been elected to serve on the board of directors until the next annual general meeting of the company:

Ann elisabeth savage

Arnar thor masson

Astvaldur Johannsson

Lillie Li Value

Dr Olafur Gudmundsson

Dr Svafa Gronfeldt

Your van der Laan

After serving on the board for 11 years, including 7.5 as chairman, Asthildur Margret Otharsdottir did not declare a candidacy. The Council wishes to express its gratitude to him for his undisputed loyalty and his valuable contribution over the years.

Dr Svafa Gronfeldt is a new director elected to the Board. Born in 1965, Dr. Gronfeldt is Professor of Practice at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is a founding member of MIT’s newest innovation accelerator, DesignX, focused on the design and development of technology and service-based businesses created at MIT. Gronfeldt is the co-founder of the MET fund, a Cambridge-based startup investment fund. She is a member of the board of directors and audit committee of ssur, a world leader in orthopedic solutions since 2008, and of the board of directors and audit committee of Islandeair. She was a member of the board of directors of Origo, a Nordic IT services company 2019-2021. Previous positions include executive roles in two global life science companies where she served as Director of Organization and Development for Alvogen and Deputy CEO of Actavis Group. For over twenty years, his executive career has focused on organizational design for high growth companies, strategy implementation, service process design and performance monitoring as well as business onboarding. acquired and new business units. She is a former president of the University of Reykjavik.

Gronfeldt holds a doctorate. from the London School of Economics, where she examined the impact of customer-centric behaviors and service design on business outcomes.

The new board of directors met and assigned roles and responsibilities. Arnar Thor Masson will lead the board as chairman and Olafur Gudmundsson as vice chairman of the board.

Other proposals

The general meeting agreed on a dividend of 5.45 euro cents per share to be paid for the operational year 2020. The estimated total dividend payment will be approximately 41.0 million euros, corresponding to approximately 40% of profit for the year and is in line with Marels target of capital allocation and dividend policy.

The proposal on the remuneration policy for companies was approved. The shareholders also approved the remuneration proposal for the members of the board of directors for the year 2021 and the auditors of the company for the previous year of operation.

The proposed modification of the wording of article 15.2 of the articles of association of the company was approved. The amended article authorizes the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by an amount of 75,000,000 nominal value, which corresponds to 9.7% of the total shares issued, among others to be used within the framework of the The acquisition of new activities or strategic investments, and the option of selling new shares via an offer managed by a financial institution are added. The period of validity of the authorization has been reduced from 5 years to 18 months.

The proposal to renew the authorization to the Board of Directors to purchase the Company’s own shares was approved. The authorization is effective for the next 18 months from the approval.

KPMG ehf. has been elected as Companys’ audit firm until the next annual general meeting.

All relevant documents, including video recordings of the Chairman’s and CEO’s reports, will be archived and made available at marel.com/agm.

Marel published its 2020 annual report

Learn more about how we have pivoted our operations and increased our use of new technology to maintain our connections and forge new ones along the way. The report is both digital – marel.com/ar2020 – complete with interesting and interactive content, and also available in PDF format at marel.com/IR.

