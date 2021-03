GameStop Stock had a calm day as Congress holds volatility hearing

Text size



A GameStop store in Emeryville, California. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images



The House Financial Services Committee held a hearing on Robinhood and



GameStop



stock volatility Wednesday. So of course,



GameStop



stock had its calmest day in about a month. GameStop stock (ticker: GME) rose 0.8% to $ 209.81, trading between $ 204 and $ 231.47 during the Wednesday session. The last time GameStop stock moved less than one percent in a day was Feb. 19, when it fell 0.3%, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The absolute average daily change in stocks as a percentage since January 11 is 22%. Wednesday hearing was the second in the committee series titled Game Stopped? Who wins and loses when short sellers, social media and retail investors collide. He mainly focused on Robinhood and its order flow payment practice. The company said the process allows it to offer commission-free transactions, but some lawmakers say this only obscures costs for users. The witness list Wednesday was Sal Arnuk, co-founder of Themis Trading; Michael Blaugrund, COO of the New York Stock Exchange; Vicki Bogan, professor at Cornell University; Alexis Goldstein, senior policy analyst at Americans for Financial Reform; Dennis Kelleher, Managing Director of Better Markets; Alan Grujic, Managing Director of All of Us Financial; and Michael Piwowar, executive director of the Milken Institute. GameStops’ latest rally above $ 200 began on the Monday following the Thursday, February 18 hearing, when retail investor Keith Gill, known on YouTube as RoaringKitty, explained at the hearing that ‘he was always bullish on GameStop. He revealed after the February 19 close that he had doubled his stake in the company. The stock has risen 417% since it closed on February 19. Along the way, the company announced the planned departure of CFO Jim Bell and revealed that Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen is chairing a board committee to turn GameStop into more of a tech company. The stock movements were marked by a mix of speculative option activity and the strong interest from short sellers that the stock generated. The latest round of direct payments of $ 1,400 is being rolled out, providing more liquidity to some retail investors. GameStop is releasing fiscal fourth quarter results next week. Analysts’ expectations aren’t particularly high, with consensus sales expectations of $ 2.21 billion, up from $ 2.19 billion in the previous fiscal fourth quarter, according to FactSet. That said, comments from management, which have been rather calm during the rally, will be the focus. Write to Connor Smith at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos