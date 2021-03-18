Boeing 787s under scrutiny by U.S. regulator





“The FAA is taking a number of corrective actions to resolve 787 production issues,” the agency said in an emailed statement. “One of the actions is to retain the power to issue CAs for four specific aircraft. We can extend the air conditioning retention to other aircraft if we see the need. “ The agency did not say in its statement whether the inspections had started or what, if any, had been found. The FAA also did not elaborate on the “production problems” it discovered. Boeing rose 3.28% to close at $ 263.59 on Wednesday in New York. The stock fell 3.9% on Tuesday, the biggest drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, after Bloomberg News reported the company was testing cockpit windows on some 787s. “We are encouraged by the progress our team has made in returning the 787 program delivery activities,” Boeing said Wednesday in an emailed statement. “We have engaged the FAA throughout this effort and will implement their directive for the approval of the airworthiness certification of initial aircraft, as it has done in the past.” Subscribe to Crain for $ 3.25 per week The Chicago-based manufacturer hasn’t shipped a 787 model since October as it searches for tiny flaws near where the fuselage sections were joined. Boeing mechanics and engineers are working to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of the month, in line with what executives promised in a January results call. Boeing and the FAA have had a strained relationship for the past two years following two fatal 737 Max crashes that led to its grounding for 20 months. Several additional flaws were discovered in the 737 Max during the grounding, and the agency recently filed several civil lawsuits against the company. Boeing agreed to pay $ 6.6 million on Feb.25 because it failed to sign a 2015 deal to improve its safety practices, including on its production lines. As a long-standing practice, the FAA typically deputizes Boeing employees to inspect planes as they come off the assembly line to ensure they are properly manufactured and can be legally sold. FAA inspectors occasionally perform a handful of exams to ensure they remain properly trained. The FAA has issued a small number of airworthiness certificates for 787 Dreamliners each year since 2017, according to a person briefed on the matter. Annual checks have ranged between two and four planes per year, the person said. AC approvals were retained by the FAA in this case due to unspecified issues discovered on all 787 production lines, the FAA said. The FAA also retained approvals for all 737 Max jets coming off Boeing’s assembly line from November 2019 after debris such as rags and tools were found in planes during inspections. Boeing was forced to stockpile more than 80 Dreamliners as they worked with suppliers to identify the source of the manufacturing defects in the plane. High quality journalism is not free. Please consider subscribing to Crain’s.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos