Delta 9 to open 11th Toronto Stock Exchange cannabis retail store: DN





WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX: DN) (OTCQX: DLTNF) (Delta 9 or the company), is pleased to announce the official opening of its eleventh Delta 9 Cannabis retail store and eighth cannabis store in the province of Manitoba. The newest Delta 9 retail store is located in the city of Winnipeg and is scheduled to open on March 18, 2021. We were pleased to bring Delta 9 and our many brand partners to residents of North Winnipeg and surrounding areas with a brand new retail store in Bunns Creek. The focus on convenient, high-traffic shopping destinations has been a successful part of Companys’ overall vertical integration strategy. Our retail strategy is to offer the best selection of cannabis products at the lowest prices from the most popular cannabis manufacturers in Canada. Delta 9 now has eight stores open serving Manitobans and a total of eleven across Canada. The company plans to open up to 20 Delta 9 Cannabis retail stores this year and has a long-term vision to open many more Delta 9 branded retail stores across Canada. Located in one of Winnipeg’s largest and most established communities, North Kildonan, on the corner of Henderson Road and Bonner. This location enjoys traffic of over 35,000 cars per day and is well laid out to serve over 54,000 people living nearby with an average family income of $ 100,000 per year. This section of Henderson Highway is the focal point for over half a million square feet of retail, making it one of the city’s premier shopping destinations. Within a 3 km radius, tenants in the area include: Liquor Mart, Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama. The new store is located at 2001 Henderson Highway as part of the Bunns Creek Mall. The location offers plenty of free parking and easy access from the street. The new store offers customers a modern shopping decor, highly trained staff and a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flowers, cannabis oil, edibles, beverages, vape pens, concentrates. For more information contact: Investor and media contact:

Ian Chadsey VP Corporate Affairs

Mobile: 204-898-7722

E-mail: [email protected] About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company that aims to bring the highest quality cannabis products to market. The company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other companies. Delta 9’s wholly owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9 shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DN” and on the OTCQX under the symbol “DLTNF”. For more information, please visit www.invest.delta9.ca. Disclaimer regarding forward-looking information Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s expectations regarding the Company’s future business plans and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements which are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements, including all risk factors set forth in Delta 9’s annual information form dated March 19, 2020 which has been filed on SEDAR. No assurance can be given that any of the events contemplated by forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do, what benefit the Company will derive from them. Readers are urged to carefully consider these factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required. by the applicable titles. laws.

