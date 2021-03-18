CCL Industries Inc.Announces Upcoming Toronto Stock Exchange Investor Event: CCL-A





TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – CCL Industries Inc. (TSX: CCL.A) (TSX: CCL.B) (CCL), a global leader in specialty labeling and packaging solutions for corporations global organizations, small businesses and consumers, today announced the following investor event: A fireside chat moderated by Stephen MacLeod, Special Situations Analyst at BMO Capital Markets to discuss the current state of operations with Geoffrey T. Martin, President and CEO, to be held on Thursday, March 25e, starting at 11 a.m. ET. The event will be webcast live at www.veracast.com/webcasts/bmo/calls/87167p.cfmand a replay will be available after the event, on the Companys website www.cclind.com . Forward-looking statements This call may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (hereinafter collectively referred to as forward-looking statements), as defined by applicable securities laws, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are predictive in nature or that depend on future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties relating to future events and conditions, including, but not limited to, the negative impact of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our employees, our customers. and our suppliers as well as the global economy and financial markets; general economic and geopolitical conditions; fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates; and changes in the availability of credit. Do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as CCL’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding the following: the continued availability of capital; fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates; and general business, economic and capital market conditions. If one or more risks materialize or if assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further details on key risks can be found in the Management Discussion and Analysis section of the CCL’s 2020 Annual Report, in particular in Section 4: Risks and Uncertainties. CCL’s annual and quarterly reports can be viewed online at www.sedar.com or are available on request. Forward-looking statements made during the call are provided as of the date of the call, and CCL assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law. activity Descrition CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 22,200 people and operates 191 production sites in 42 countries with offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of specialty pressure sensitive extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, educational, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the packaging markets. consumer, health and chemicals, consumer electronics and automotive. Extruded and laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols and special bottles, folded instruction brochures, precisely decorated and cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other products and complementary services are sold in parallel in specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest provider of labels, specialty converted media, and software solutions for short-term digital printing applications for businesses and consumers, available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, retailers and retailers. mass and online retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and commercial industries. clothing from around the world. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered films for labeling, packaging and security applications. The company is partially integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating and laminating, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed in the four business segments. For more information contact: Sean Washchuk Senior vice president

and financial director 416-756-8526

