Hanwha, Nikola’s strategic partner, sells 50% of its stake in electric vehicles





Nikola’s prototype Two FCEV Sleeper hydrogen cargo transporter. Source: PR Newswire Nikola Corp. sees another strategic partner sell its stake as South Korea The Hanwha group has announced its intention to liquidate half of its stakes in the troubled start-up of electric trucks. Hanwha, whom Nikola has described as a key partner and strategic investor, plans to sell 11.05 million shares, or 50% of his current stake in the Phoenix-based company, according to a headline. filing Wednesday. Hanwha Corp. is the publicly traded holding subsidiary of the group, a conglomerate covering financial services, chemical and solar energy. The amount for sale is worth around $ 180 million based on its closing price of $ 16.39. Nikola’s shares changed little in the extended trading hours. The sale comes as Nikola tries to recover from a blow to his credibility triggered by a short sellers report last year and after another investor and key partner, Robert Bosch GMBH, reduced its stake in the company three months ago. “Hanwha remains an important strategic partner and continues to play an active role on Nikola’s board of directors,” Nikola said in an emailed statement. Stay on top of the electric car revolution by subscribing to our next Hyperdrive newsletter here A representative for Hanwha said Thursday that he plans to sell the shares from June 9 to December 10 and “may not sell the full 50%.” Hanwha plans to use the product to help grow its energy transition business as well as its hydrogen business. The company will maintain a strategic partnership with Nikola, added the representative. Solar supplier Nikola plans to launch its first zero-emission fuel cell truck in 2023, complete the first phase of a plant under construction in Arizona by the end of the year, and build the first of until 700 hydrogen refueling stations from the next quarter. He said Hanwha will supply third-party solar farms with the panels needed to generate electricity for the production of “clean energy” hydrogen for a planned network of fueling stations in the United States. bought its stake in 2018, two years before Nikola went public in June through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Nikola was one of the first of many EV startups targeted by PSPCs and to Once, its valuation exceeded the overshoot of the market capitalization of established automakers such as Ford Motor Co. But the stock collapsed amid concerns over federal investigations after the short seller’s allegations the company had strongly denied last year. An internal investigation into these allegations of deception revealed last month afterwards found several cases involving misrepresentation, including seven from its former chairman and founder, Trevor Milton, who resigned in September. – With the help of Anders Melin and Yoojung Lee (Updates with Hanwha’s commentary in the sixth paragraph.) Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

