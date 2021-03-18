Hanwha, Nikola’s strategic partner, sells 50% of its stake in electric vehicles

Connect with us

Nikola's prototype Two FCEV Sleeper hydrogen cargo transporter.

Source: PR Newswire

Nikola Corp. sees another strategic partner sell its stake as South KoreaThe Hanwha group has announced its intention to liquidate half of its stakes in the troubled start-up of electric trucks.

Hanwha, whom Nikola has described as a key partner and strategic investor, plans to sell 11.05 million shares, or 50% of his current stake in the Phoenix-based company, according to a headline.filing Wednesday. Hanwha Corp. is the publicly traded holding subsidiary of the group, a conglomerate covering financial services, chemical and solar energy.

The amount for sale is worth around $ 180 million based on its closing price of $ 16.39. Nikola’s shares changed little in the extended trading hours.

The sale comes as Nikola tries to recover from ablow to his credibility triggered by a short sellers report last year and after another investor and key partner,Robert Bosch GMBH,reduced its stake in the company three months ago.

“Hanwha remains an important strategic partner and continues to play an active role on Nikola’s board of directors,” Nikola said in an emailed statement.

