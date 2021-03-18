Pinduoduo founder loses $ 4 billion as he retires amid boom





Colin Huang in 2017. Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Photographer: Qilai Shen / Bloomberg Colin Huang, the founder of Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc., lost more money than anyone else in the world on Wednesday after announcing he would step down from his role as chairman. His net worth fell $ 4 billion as his company’s shares fell 7.1%. With a net worth of $ 52.7 billion, he is the third richest person in China, behind Zhong Shanshan of bottled water company Nongfu Spring Co. and Pony Ma of Tencent Holdings Ltd. Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Huang, who already stepped down as CEO in July, is relinquishing control after turning Pinduoduo into an e-commerce giant that rivals Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Jack Ma’s business – whose revenues for the December quarter more than doubled to 26.5 billion yuan ($ 4.1 billion). Huang also cedes the 1:10 voting rights attached to its shares. Also Read: China’s Third Richest Person Relinquishes Control of Ecommerce Name Founded in 2015, the company also known as PDD began operations in New York City three years later, with its U.S. certificates of deposit up nearly 750% through Tuesday. This swelled Huang’s fortune by over six times, although a sell-off among tech stocks pushed PDD down one high last month. With a $ 9.9 billion drop in wealth this year, Huang is the world’s second-biggest loser. Rival Jack Ma, whose net worth is up slightly in 2021, is worth $ 50.9 billion. WATCH: Pinduoduo is now China’s largest e-commerce company. On the same day he announced the feat, its billionaire founder said he was relinquishing control. Coco Liu reports. The former Googler said he accelerated the transition plan after stepping down as CEO and wanted to give the next generation of PDD leaders the opportunity to shape their business. Huang added that he would explore basic technologies to solve deeper and more fundamental problems. “While Pinduoduo is still a young company with a long track for growth, now is just about the right time to explore the sequel if we want the same quality and pace of growth in 10 years.” Huang wrote in a letter to shareholders. “As the founder of this company, I am probably the most suitable person to take on this task, stepping out of the company and out of the comfort zone to embark on a journey of exploration.” – With the help of Coco Liu Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

