Company Update for EarthRenew Shareholders Canadian Stock Exchange: ERTH

Dear shareholders,

I would like to thank you for your continued support during this very eventful year. COVID has impacted all industries and the food supply chain has not been spared. We have seen outbreaks at meat packing plants that have impacted the food supply and national lockdowns are further disrupting supply chains. The COVID shutdown has closed restaurants, forcing an abrupt shift to grocery shopping and increasing demand for sustainable food. We believe that this explosion has translated into increased pressure on sustainably produced crops and a net benefit for those who provide them with inputs.

So despite the worn-out nature of the global pandemic, we at EarthRenew have managed to proceed largely unhindered, if not thrive in this unpredictable environment. I look forward to sharing with you all that we have accomplished in this edition of our Corporate Shareholder Update.

As interest in sustainable agriculture and ESG investments continues to increase, EarthRenews’ growth plans are expanding dramatically. However, our main goal remains the same: to become a world leader in the organic fertilizer market. But that scope has broadened to also capture the needs of the regenerative agriculture segment. Regenerative agricultural practices (which apply to organic and conventional agriculture) aim to reverse climate change by replenishing soil organic matter and restoring biodiversity in degraded soils to improve both carbon reduction and cycles some water. These sustainable practices require wide adoption by the global farming community for real impact to materialize. We believe that our sincere efforts to improve soil health by offering natural alternatives to chemical fertilizers position us well to gain market share in this growing segment. We believe it also shines the spotlight on EarthRenew as an attractive investment for investors interested in climate resilience initiatives.

Our most significant achievement to date, and a major cornerstone of growth for EarthRenew, comes from our signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Replenish Nutrients Ltd. and its shareholders, under which we expect to acquire all of the issued and outstanding equity. the company. We are working diligently to finalize the terms of the transaction and complete the acquisition. Once complete, we look forward to reuniting the Reenactment and EarthRenew teams. More news on this front will follow shortly after this acquisition closes.

Replenish Nutrients is a leader in the formulation and delivery of regenerative fertilizer products to the conventional and organic markets in Canada and already transports significant volumes of product, having grown by over 200% in each of the past two years. . Since the initial announcement of the transaction, Replenishs sales growth has exceeded our expectations.

While I encourage you all to re-read our February 18, 2021 press release, from a revenue and EBITDA perspective, the completion of this acquisition should put the company on a solid footing. I remind you that Replenish Nutrients forecasts a total turnover of 9.9 million dollars for the period from July 2020 to June 2021, against 3.6 million dollars for the same period in 2019/2020.

Upon completion of the acquisition, EarthRenew plans to fuel Replenishs’ revenue momentum by capitalizing on a number of near-term opportunities to increase production and sales of Replenish products in Western Canada. We are already reviewing several projects to close the demand and growth gap for Replenish Nutrients’ customers – from renovations of existing facilities to new projects in Canada and the United States.

In a press release dated March 2, 2021, we announced that we have signed a non-binding letter of intent, under which we plan to secure a new site in Eaton, Colorado with our partner, Diamond Feeders. Although this site is intended as a manure processing facility, once the terms of the relationship have been agreed upon, an intermediate step between our construction of a fertilizer production facility and now is to use the location as blending and granulation site with the goal of bringing Replenish the Nutrients line of products to the US market.

We anticipate that the Colorado site will give us strategic access to the southwestern United States, one of the largest organic and regenerative markets in the world. We envision our strategy of installing a Replenish Nutrients granulation and blending site, followed by the construction of an EarthRenew recycling facility, to provide a faster route to market pending regulatory approvals. .

As we continue to reveal additional synergies and opportunities in the proposed replenishment transaction, we remain focused on returning our facilities to service at our Strathmore site. Licensing is ongoing and we have a signed lease agreement with the Cattlelands feedlot as well as a stable feedstock agreement that allows us to remove up to 40,000 tonnes of wet feedstock annually. This raw material can be used to produce up to 18,000 tonnes of EarthRenew organic fertilizer.

Going forward, we are excited to finalize the terms of the Replenish acquisition and then provide the rocket fuel to fuel Replenishs’ market expansion efforts and align our respective growth plans: to deliver proven floor solutions to a market thirsty for an alternative to conventional solutions. agricultural products.

The growth of the regenerative segment can be seen through investments from names known as Cargill and General Mills, which together add more than 10 million acres focused on regenerative practices. This type of investment represents a watershed moment because we believe that the old way of doing things is simply no longer sustainable or acceptable – we are excited about the impact such a movement can have on soil health and, ultimately, on climate change.

I would like to thank again the dedicated EarthRenew team, our partners, our board of directors and, of course, our shareholders. I would also like to thank the Replenish Nutrients team for trusting and believing in the desirability of a combined entity. We are incredibly optimistic about the future of EarthRenew and our ability to help solve the global problem of soil health. We envision a future where our efforts to improve soil health are rewarded with a healthier ecosystem, a diverse microbiome, and an attitude towards soil stewardship that we can count on for generations to come.

Truly,

Pilot Keith

Cautionary Notes

Our proposed acquisition of Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (the Offers Acquisition) remains subject to several closing conditions including, without limitation, (a) the execution of a definitive agreement between the parties (the Definitive Agreement), (b) receipt by the Company of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, if applicable, (c) the representations and warranties of each party in the agreement definitive being true and correct in all respects from the completion of the Proposed Acquisition and (d) that each party abides by its covenants and obligations as contained in the Definitive Agreement, including the obligation of Replenish Nutrients Inc. to submit its audited financial statements to the company in accordance with Canadian securities laws. There can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will be completed as planned or not at all.

In addition, this communication to shareholders contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the proposed acquisition, including the ability of the company to enter into the definitive agreement and complete the proposed acquisition, the business and operations of the company. ‘company, the company’s ability to enter into a binding agreement with Diamond Feeders in connection with the potential Colorado site, install a mixing and granulation facility and build a fertilizer production facility, and the ability to company to execute its business plan, including its growth strategy. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified through the use of forward-looking terms such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “planned” , “estimates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not foresee”, or “believes”, or variations of these words and expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “could “,” could “,” would be “,” could “or” will be taken “,” will occur “or” will be achieved “. Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied. by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the company has attempted to identify important factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to be not as expected, estimated or planned. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.