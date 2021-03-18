Chinese regulators hold talks with Alibaba, Tencent, and nine others on ‘deepfake’ tech





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese regulators recently summoned 11 domestic tech companies, including Alibaba Group, Tencent and ByteDance, for talks on using deepfake technologies on their content platforms, stepping up scrutiny of the industry. China’s cyberspace administrator said in a statement Thursday that he and the Public Security Ministry have met with the companies to discuss security assessments and potential issues with deepfakes and social audio apps. Kuaishou Technology and Xiaomi Corp also attended the meeting, he said. Not all companies immediately responded to requests for comment. Deepfakes uses artificial intelligence to create hyper realistic but fake videos or audios where a person appears to be saying or doing something they haven’t done. China has stepped up its scrutiny of its internet giants in recent months, citing concerns about monopoly behavior and the potential violation of consumer rights. Regulators also asked companies to conduct security assessments themselves and submit reports to the government when considering adding new functions or information services capable of mobilizing the company, the statement said. There has been an increase in the number of copies of the Clubhouse audio app in China since the US-based chat service was blocked in the country in early February. The Clubhouse was briefly accessible in China, attracting many users who participated in discussions on sensitive topics such as Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong independence, before it was shut down by authorities. ByteDance, owner of TikTok, is one of several companies working on clubhouse-like apps for the Chinese market, Reuters reported earlier this month. Other new offerings include the Feichuan invite-based Kuaishous app and Xiaomis’ redesign of the Mi Talk app into an invite-only audio service for professionals. Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai and Pei Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Wardell

