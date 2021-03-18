Kahoot! starts trading on the main Oslo Stock Exchange today, another big step for the company to make learning great

Oslo, Norway, March 18, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Kahoot! , the global learning platform company, today started trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange, marking a milestone in the company’s history and vision to grow as a learning platform for leading worldwide. Kahoot! ASA is listed under the symbol KAHOT.OL.

Since its launch in 2013, Kahoot! has become a worldwide pop culture phenomenon, with over 5 billion cumulative players accessing Kahoot! platform to date. Kahoot! has experienced extraordinary growth with the rapid adoption of digital learning technology globally, becoming a trusted learning and engagement platform for schools, businesses, families and social groups. Last year alone, over 250 million games were played with over 1.5 billion players participating in 200 countries. look this video to see the highlights of the Kahoot! trip.

With Kahoot !, users can create their own learning game in minutes or choose from over 50 million ready-to-play Kahoot. The games can be played in person or via video conference, or shared as a challenge at your own pace, to engage learners from any location. Due to increasing global demand, the Kahoot! The app is already available in five global languages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese and French, and several other languages ​​will be available soon, including German and Italian.

Expand the Kahoot! platform to create the ultimate learning destination

The Kahoot! The group also expanded its learning platform with the acquisition of five companies, including award-winning apps DragonBox and Poio in 2019, the first taking math learning to the next level and the second allowing kids to learn to read through play. Kahoot! acquired the Actimo employee engagement platform and the Drops language learning platform in 2020. In February, Kahoot! acquired Whiteboard.fi, an online whiteboard tool for all educators, teachers and classrooms.

In October 2019, Kahoot! has been listed on the Euronext Growthan SME share market and already has a solid base of over 20,000 investors Europe, United States and Asia, including institutional and global investors such as SoftBank, Microsoft and Disney. With the move to the main listing of the Oslo Stock Exchange, Kahoot! will be available to an even larger global investor base passionate about creating great learning!

An innovative approach that defines Kahoot! a part

Kahoot’s scalable cloud-based technology platform! Is supported by a viral distributed model, the offerings of Kahoot! The group companies, along with a globally recognized and trusted brand across all user groups, underpin the highly differentiated competitive position of Kahoot !. The company takes a user-centric, data-driven approach to product development and innovation, enjoying a great market opportunity with a booming e-learning market.

Kahoot! maintained a profitable growth path with positive operating cash flow over the past five quarters, as well as strong funding for continued investments in organics development and non-organic growth opportunities. With that, Kahoot! plans to bring even more exciting new offers, features and initiatives to its users and continue to make learning awesome around the world.

“We are delighted to mark this important milestone in Kahoot’s journey! As we take the next step towards our vision of becoming the world’s leading learning platform, ”said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot !. “We thank everyone who contributed to our incredible journey, including our users, our investors and our passionate team. We look forward to expanding and strengthening our platform in the next phase of growth.

Continue to generate solid growth

In the last company presentation of March 2021, Kahoot! announced strong growth in users, paid subscriptions and revenue. The Kahoot! has over 24 million active accounts in the past 12 months, with paid subscriptions reaching over 550,000 (over 200% growth from 2019) for professionals, teachers and personal use, including 100,000 paid subscriptions from the acquisition of Drops Language Learning in Q4 2020. Revenues billed in 2020 increased to over $ 45 million (Growth of 247% year on year).

In learning areas and user groups, Kahoot! continues to expand its reach. Over 7 million educators and teachers and hundreds of millions of students worldwide use Kahoot! to make learning awesome. Kahoot! is also used by 97% of Fortune 500 companies as well as hundreds of thousands of organizations around the world that support business learning, team collaboration, engagement, and corporate culture.

In addition to the main listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange, Kahoot! explores the opportunity for secondary registration in 2021.

For more information on trading Kahoot! shares, visit the investor page and the Kahoot! investor prospectus . Please visit Kahoot! News to stay up to date with company news and updates.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students and employees to unleash their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or business to create, share and play learning games that generate compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, the vision of Kahoot! Is to create the world’s leading learning platform. Over the past 12 months, over 250 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with 1.5 billion participating players in 200 countries. The Kahoot! The family also includes award-winning math learning apps DragonBox, Poio learn to read app, Drops language learning apps, Actimo employee engagement platform and Whiteboard.fi, the whiteboard tool. online for all educators, teachers and classrooms. The Kahoot group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in USA, UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark and Spain. Let’s play!

