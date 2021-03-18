Business
Stock Markets Today: AstraZeneca Vaccine, Federal Reserve, Electric Vehicles
Hello. AstraZeneca vaccine verdict awaited, Federal Reserve says monetary policy is appropriate and Europe’s auto industry is going electric. Here’s what moves the markets.
Vaccine verdict
The European Medicines Agency will deliver itsThursday, after a tumultuous few days for the European vaccination program, updated advice on shooting safety from AstraZeneca. The company has been criticized by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who threatened to useemergency powers to seize vaccine production. His intervention markedan escalation in the dispute between Europe and the UK over vaccine shipments, just as the latter has warneda slowdown in its immunization program due to reduced supplies. Von der Leyen’s threat also came before the World Health Organization fired on the Astrahis support, having already warned of the threatvaccine nationalism poses a worldwide deployment.
Appropriate policy
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is firmly committed to aAccommodating message as the central bank announced its latest policy move, repeatedly stressing that interest rates will not rise until there is hard evidence that the US economy has fully recovered from the blow caused by Covid-19. The bank kept its projection of rates close to zero at leastuntil 2023, despite improving prospects for the US economy and mounting inflationary concerns. Powell said the current policy was appropriate and that there areno reason to postpone the rise in Treasury bill yields, which hitpre-pandemic levels before the Fed’s announcement. Equities rebounded and bond yields reduced those increases after the decision, withAsian stocks are gaining and European and US futures are trending higher by Thursday.
Speculative coins
Before the Fed decision, the most speculative and expensive corners of the stock market tooka hammering, with technological pain in the United States and the most visible blow from renewable energy stocks in Europe. The meme stock frenzy, however,appeared calm, with a basket of retail trader favorites now moving in line with the S&P 500, albeit accompanied by a number of new biotech stocks touted on Reddit and on the rise. How long this relative calm will remain the case will soon become clear, with stimulus checks distributed across the United States and the Robinhood trading platform offering userscash for new deposits.
Switch to electric
The electric vehicle market emerged in Europe this week. The market entry of German automaker Volkswagen has boosted its share price and made it theGermany’s most valuable company, as the group once dismissed as a corporate dinosaur takes notes from the Tesla playbook to become asweetheart fellow. Rival BMW also hit a three-year high by exhibiting itsEV ambitions. Optimism about the future growth of electric vehicles is also helping European automakers toignore the currently weak sales as investors look to the transition to electric, any development likely to attract a lot of attention from here on out.
To come up…
Dutch voters handed over aPrime Minister Mark Rutte’s clear victory in the country’s elections, based on exit polls, paving the way for the start of coalition-building negotiations. Meanwhile, the Fed isn’t the only central bank game in town. Bank of England’s latest move comes Thursday, with expectationsinsist on a high bar to tighten monetary policy. Norges Bank of Norway will also make its final announcement later, and will monitor any impact on Spanish lenders Santander and BBVA from the Brazilian central bank’s rate hike. Grocery delivery company Ocado, online pharmacy Zur Rose, and premium tonic company Fevertree Drinks will all bring in their profits.
What we read
This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours.
And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning
Global value stocks are turning into their once feared momentum rivals, a shift that could accelerate in the coming weeks and give their rally new momentum. Next Tuesday marks the12-month anniversary of the eight-year low of the MSCI AC World Value Index, a key period that many quantitative models use to research momentum stocks to buy. May 6 would be the sixth anniversary of the relatively low level of value stocks relative to their growth and momentum peers – their outperformance began after the election of US President Joe Biden. The global equity value gauge has jumped 22% since November 6, while the equivalent growth index has only risen 8%. The MSCI AC World Momentum Index – which is up 5% over the same period – chooses its members based on a combination of 12-month and 6-month performance, according to its fact sheet. Momentum bets are popular among the roughly $ 2 trillion systematic community, which groups stocks based on their characteristics, an approach known as factor investing. Momentum-linked exchange-traded funds command $ 20 billion in the United States alone.
Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.
