Lightspeed, Blume, Omnivore, and Others Invest $ 7.3 Million in Seed Capital in Space Startup Pixxel

Indian space startup Pixxel on Thursday announced the close of its $ 7.3 million funding round with new capital from Omnivore and Techstars joining previous investors Lightpeed Ventures, BlumeVentures, growX, Ryan Johnson and others .

This additional funding will allow Pixxel to continue to rapidly expand its operations to meet the growing demand for high-quality remote sensing data through hyperspectral imagery, the private Bengaluru-based terrestrial imaging company said in a statement.

Pixxel, founded in 2019, also said it will build “the world’s highest resolution constellation of hyperspectral satellites,” adding that the company’s first hyperspectral satellite will be launched in the coming months.

Awais Ahmed, CEO of Pixxel, said: “Our new funding allows us to build a health monitor for the planet using the world’s most advanced small hyperspectral satellites. It allows us to capture some of the richest images ever shown on earth. “

Compared to common multispectral satellites prevalent today, Pixxel’s hyperspectral terrestrial imaging satellites will broadcast 50 times more information by capturing reflected light from the Earth in much greater detail and in much narrower bands than the red, green and blue, the company said.