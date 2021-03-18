Credit Suisse Appoints Head of Asset Management in Post-Greensill Reshuffle

Credit Suisse Group AG

recruited the former UBS group AG

CEO Ulrich Koerner will be his new head of asset management and has said he will make it a separate division, removing one of his most senior executives from his post as he seeks to collect money for investors in its struggling supply chain finance funds.

He made the announcement while warning in his annual report that he was informed that some of the underlying investments in the funds will not be repaid when they are supposed to be.

The bank has also indicated that it may need to add additional capital due to the fund issues. He said he had agreed with Swiss regulator Finma to add an additional capital cushion to cover risks that might be underestimated or that would not be covered by other capital requirements, without giving details. on the amount or schedule.

Mr. Koerner was previously Managing Director, Asset Management at UBS, among other functions he held there between 2009 and 2020. Previously, he worked at Credit Suisse for 13 years, including as CEO of Switzerland . He replaces Eric Varvel, a 31-year veteran of Credit Suisse who will remain at the bank and retain his other functions as CEO of Credit Suisses US and chairman of its investment bank.

The sudden unit change was sparked by problems with supply chain finance funds, Credit Suisse said. It froze four funds managing $ 10 billion this month as Greensill Capital, the company that provided the funds with its investments, prepared to start insolvency proceedings in the UK. Credit Suisse said more earlier this week he was facing financial charges related to the fund collapse and a $ 140 million loan. he made it to Greensill.

On Tuesday, chief executive Thomas Gottstein said investors got $ 3.1 billion in cash back and the funds had more than an additional $ 1 billion to repay.

However, in its annual report on Thursday, Credit Suisse said that there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the valuation of a significant portion of the remaining assets, including the fact that the portfolio manager has been advised that some of the notes underlying funds will not be redeemed when they mature.

Greensills’ operations were put on hold after it failed to renew the credit insurance policies that Credit Suisse and other investors relied on to make investments safer. Credit Suisse is now working with Greensills bankruptcy administrators to get the money back. It removed fund managers and the head of its European asset management division from their jobs last week for now, according to an internal memo, and appointed new fund managers to oversee the liquidation of the funds.

Greensill specializes in supply chain finance, a type of short-term cash advance to businesses to extend the time they have to pay their bills. Credit Suisse funds bought notes from Greensill backed by corporate payments. The Credit Suisses investment bank separately loaned money to Greensill, and its founder, Lex Greensill, was also a client of the bank.

Credit Suisse said on Tuesday it had raised $ 50 million on the $ 140 million loan it made to Greensill, and the rest was backed by collateral. Funds are a more difficult issue because some clients are pressuring the bank to make its investments, arguing that they have been wrongly described as safe.

Pension funds, corporate treasurers and high net worth investors had bought the funds as a more profitable alternative to money market funds.

