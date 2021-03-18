Oslo Stock Exchange share capital increase: BEL

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS ILLEGAL. THIS ADVERTISEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Oslo, March 18, 2021: Reference is made to the stock market announcement of Belships ASA (“Belships“or the”Business“) on March 9, 2021 regarding the successfully completed private placement (the”Private placement“) generating gross proceeds of NOK 140 million (or approximately USD 17 million) through the allocation of 20,000,000 shares (the”Suggest actions“) at the subscription price of NOK 7.00 per share. The share capital increase linked to the private placement is now registered in the Norwegian Enterprise Register. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 496 350 808 divided into 248 175,404 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.00.

The subscribers of the Private Placement received existing and unencumbered shares of the Company already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under a share loan agreement between the Company, Arctic Securities AS and Kontrari AS. The new shares issued today by the Company are used to reissue shares borrowed from Kontrari AS. The new shares will be immediately tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgrd, CEO of Belships, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail [email protected] .

This stock market announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager of Belships ASA on March 18, 2021 at 10:15 am CET.

Important Information: The press release is not intended for publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or in Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This press release is an announcement made in accordance with legal information obligations and is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. It is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except as an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering of the securities in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. No copy of this announcement is in progress and may not be distributed or sent to Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States.

The issue, subscription or purchase of shares of the Company is subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the Company nor the Managers assume any responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions. Distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves and observe these restrictions. Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The managers are acting for the company and for no one else in connection with the private placement and will not be liable to anyone other than the company providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice regarding the private placement and / or any other matter mentioned in this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and any material distributed in connection with this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and circumstances which may not prove to be correct. A number of important factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.