Business
Oslo Stock Exchange share capital increase: BEL
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS ILLEGAL. THIS ADVERTISEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.
Oslo, March 18, 2021: Reference is made to the stock market announcement of Belships ASA (“Belships“or the”Business“) on March 9, 2021 regarding the successfully completed private placement (the”Private placement“) generating gross proceeds of NOK 140 million (or approximately USD 17 million) through the allocation of 20,000,000 shares (the”Suggest actions“) at the subscription price of NOK 7.00 per share. The share capital increase linked to the private placement is now registered in the Norwegian Enterprise Register. The new share capital of the Company is NOK 496 350 808 divided into 248 175,404 shares, each with a par value of NOK 2.00.
The subscribers of the Private Placement received existing and unencumbered shares of the Company already listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under a share loan agreement between the Company, Arctic Securities AS and Kontrari AS. The new shares issued today by the Company are used to reissue shares borrowed from Kontrari AS. The new shares will be immediately tradable on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
For more information, please contact Lars Christian Skarsgrd, CEO of Belships, phone +47 977 68 061 or e-mail [email protected].
This stock market announcement was published by Edwin Johansen, Accounting Manager of Belships ASA on March 18, 2021 at 10:15 am CET.
Important Information: The press release is not intended for publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or in Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This press release is an announcement made in accordance with legal information obligations and is subject to disclosure obligations in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Law. It is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities, in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act”). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States except as an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering of the securities in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. No copy of this announcement is in progress and may not be distributed or sent to Australia, Canada, Japan or the United States.
The issue, subscription or purchase of shares of the Company is subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Neither the Company nor the Managers assume any responsibility for any violation by any person of these restrictions. Distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be restricted by law. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves and observe these restrictions. Any breach of these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The managers are acting for the company and for no one else in connection with the private placement and will not be liable to anyone other than the company providing the protections afforded to their respective clients or for providing advice regarding the private placement and / or any other matter mentioned in this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and any material distributed in connection with this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they reflect the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and circumstances which may not prove to be correct. A number of important factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]