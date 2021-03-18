Accelerate Acquisition Corp. Announces Price of $ 400 Million Initial Public Offering | Business

SHORT HILLS, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 17, 2021 –
Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (the Company), a blank check company headed by Robert Nardelli, Michael Simoff and Jeffrey Kaplan, and formed for the purpose of amalgamation, stock exchange, asset acquisition, purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies, today announced the price of its initial public offering of 40,000,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 unity. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol AAQC.U from March 18, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of one warrant. redeemable subscription. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $ 11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants may be exercised. . Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AAQC and AAQC WS, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded.
The offer is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
UBS Investment Bank acts as the sole accounting manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional Units at the initial public offering price, less sales discounts and commissions. The option can only be exercised to cover any over-allotments of units.
The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, attention Prospectus, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or by e-mail: [email protected]
A securities registration statement came into effect on March 17, 2021 in accordance with Section 8 (a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions.
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus of the Company’s offering filed with of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND). Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
For more information, please visit http://www.xlr8ac.com.
