Accelerate Acquisition Corp. Announces Price of $ 400 Million Initial Public Offering | Business





SHORT HILLS, NJ – (BUSINESS WIRE) – March 17, 2021 – Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (the Company), a blank check company headed by Robert Nardelli, Michael Simoff and Jeffrey Kaplan, and formed for the purpose of amalgamation, stock exchange, asset acquisition, purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies, today announced the price of its initial public offering of 40,000,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 unity. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol AAQC.U from March 18, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the Company and one third of one warrant. redeemable subscription. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the Company at a price of $ 11.50 per share, subject to adjustment, and only whole warrants may be exercised. . Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols AAQC and AAQC WS, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. The offer is expected to close on March 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. UBS Investment Bank acts as the sole accounting manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 6,000,000 additional Units at the initial public offering price, less sales discounts and commissions. The option can only be exercised to cover any over-allotments of units. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from UBS Securities LLC, attention Prospectus, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or by e-mail: [email protected] A securities registration statement came into effect on March 17, 2021 in accordance with Section 8 (a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. There can be no assurance that the offer referred to above will be completed on the terms described, or not at all, or that the net proceeds of the offer will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and preliminary prospectus of the Company’s offering filed with of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SECOND). Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. For more information, please visit http://www.xlr8ac.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005860/en/ CONTACT: Michael Simoff Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer [email protected] Media: Jonathan Gasthalter / Nathaniel Garnick Guest owners & Co. (212) 257-4170 KEYWORD: NEW NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES JERSEY INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOURCE: Accelerate Acquisition Corp. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 03/17/2021 6:03 PM / DISC: 03/17/2021 6:03 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005860/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos