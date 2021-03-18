Google to spend $ 7 billion on data centers and offices in 2021

Google has announced plans to spend more than $ 7 billion on real estate in the United States in 2021, as it resumes spending in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said the money would go to expanding offices and data centers in 19 states, creating what it says will add up to at least 10,000 full-time jobs. One billion dollars will go specifically to California.

“Getting together in person to collaborate and build community is at the heart of Google’s culture, and it will continue to be an important part of our future,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post Thursday. “So we continue to make significant investments in our offices across the country, as well as in our home state of California, where we will invest more than $ 1 billion this year.

Google’s parent company Alphabet suspended spending on real estate last year following the pandemic and Google’s first-ever year-over-year drop in revenue in the second quarter of last year.

Data center expansions come in as the business aggressively grows its cloud business. The company presented the company’s operating results in its latest earnings report, revealing that it lost $ 5.61 billion on revenue of $ 13.06 billion last year. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian told investors last month that he is now focused on growing the business, with a view to profitability in the future.

The company plans to fire the workers back to the offices starting this fall. Pichai previously said Google would not adopt a permanent remote work plan, expecting most employees to show up to assigned offices three days a week starting in September.

As part of the expansion, Pichai said the company will add thousands of new positions in its offices in Atlanta, Washington, DC, Chicago and New York.

“This will help create more jobs and investment in diverse communities as part of our previously announced racial equity commitments,” Pichai said, adding that 2020 was his biggest year for hiring employees. ‘Google Black and Latinx employees in the United States

The company plans to open new offices in Seattle, Houston and Mississippi and is in the process of planning several massive mass developments in various cities, including near its headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., Where it is integrating housing.

