Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T present their vision for the future of 5G in the United States

The three major US telecom operators recently revealed the plans for their C-Band auction winnings and how they … [+] intend to expand their 5G networks. AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon



Finally, the future of 5G in the United States, at least for the next few years, is now much clearer.

Thanks to the long and detailed series of financial analysts events organized in recent weeks by the three major US operators, Verizon, T-Mobile and AT & Twe finally know how, what and when the extended 5G services will be available here. The news came immediately following a government-imposed silent wait period after the C-Band auction (see C-Band Auction Points for a Dramatic Change to 5G for more information. ) during which carriers were barred from discussing the details of what they earned and how they plan to deploy the critical new RF radio spectrum they just spent $ 81 billion to access.

The news is vitally important because, while we’ve technically had 5G service here in the US for some time now (since around mid-2019), it hasn’t exactly lived up to the hype. and expectations. However, with the eventual introduction of the critical mid-band frequencies that the C-band auction gave access to, we should finally start to see the types of significantly improved speeds for the three carriers we were originally promised. Of course, it’s not entirely clear exactly what everyone is going to do with all that speed yet, but it’s hard to argue with the idea of ​​a set of faster, higher capacity wireless networks. , more responsive, more reliable and smarter.

What made these analyst events particularly interesting was that they not only included details of how each of the carriers planned to take advantage of their new C-band spectrum, but they also provided insight. fascinating about the strategies and approaches they each intend to follow. Interestingly, some of the companies’ intentions came from what they said, but another part was only discernible by finding out what they didn’t say.

Fittingly, Verizont, America’s largest carrier and C-Band auction’s biggest spender, kicked off the week’s events by hosting an early evening event (scheduled to start at the exact end of the quiet period) which featured a flurry of quick announcements about his aggressive plans for the approximately 160 MHz of C-band spectrum that he licensed to use. More importantly, the company said it is already starting to build the cell phone towers and other network infrastructure needed to make the first 60 MHz of this spectrum available for use upon their ideal release by the end of this year. , but likely to spread in early 2022 for much of the country. Notably, the company said it has set aside an additional $ 10 billion over the next three years to develop its network for C-band spectrum, in addition to the $ 17 to 18 billion already budgeted for these improvements. essential assets.

Through these type of monetary commitments, as well as other statements, Verizon has made it clear that while it still plans to continue improving the high-speed, albeit limited, millimeter-wave-based 5G network. , around which it initially built its 5G strategy, the company’s new focus for 5G will be the mid-band. Surprisingly enough, Verizon has said it intends to call this Ultra Wideband service the same name the company previously used to distinguish its mmWave-based offerings from the competition. This name change implicitly (but not directly) implies that mmWave will evolve into a supporting role that can be used in certain specialist applications and in very specific geographic environments (such as indoor stadiums and dense city centers). The C-band-based Ultra Wideband version, on the other hand, will form the backbone of the mainstream Verizon 5G network. While this may seem minor, it is actually a significant change in strategy and reflects the realization that, as with virtually every other country in the world with active 5G networks, most wireless traffic will be carried on critical mid-band radio frequencies (typically 2.5-4 GHz).

Speaking of which, T-Mobile (now the second-largest operator in the United States and the second to host an event) spent most of its analyst meeting talking about the significant lead it has in the industry. 5G middle band and explain how the company believes it. can maintain this advantage over time. Although T-Mobile has acquired 27 MHz of C-band spectrum licenses, its purchases are part of what is known as C-band block B and C, which will not be available until the end of 2023. ( FYI, in addition to the 60 MHz it plans to roll out this year, Verizon has additional 100 MHz spectrum in these blocks B and C and AT & Ts’ total C-band transport of 80 MHz is spread evenly across Block A which is available at the end of this year and Blocks B and C coming in 2023.) As a result, while T-Mobile has certainly mentioned its C-Band results, it has spent a greater portion from her event to discuss how the company is already deploying the 160 MHz 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum it acquired from Sprint. In particular, T-Mo highlighted average download speeds of 300 Mbps (just under 10 times the current national average 4G speeds of around 35 Mpbs) and peak speeds of around 1 Gbps in cities where it started using these mid frequencies for 5G. .

T-Mobile has also spent quite a bit of time talking about a key new app for the higher speeds and advanced reach of a 5G network powered by a mid-to-mid-band frequency, the ability to deliver broadband services without wire to businesses and homes across large swathes of the country. a technology called Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). The previous week, T-Mobile had officially announced its home office Internet solution for employees who work from home and said that a consumer-focused version designed to directly compete with cable broadband providers such as Comcast , Cox, etc. would be revealed before the end. of the month. At its event a day earlier, Verizon also spoke about FWA-based service offerings and how it could leverage some of its new C-band spectrum to complement and extend wireless broadband service. 5G home internet based on mmWave which it currently has in limited supply. American cities. What’s particularly interesting is that the high bandwidth requirements needed to power home broadband is one of the first revolutionary differences that 5G could bring to the market compared to 4G. While there have been some limited 4G-based broadband trials, making wireless broadband service widely available and mainstream is a real-world example of the potential benefits 5G can offer.

At the same time, some question the ability of 5G to handle broadband connections in the home, especially for uplink purposes, which brings us to the last event of the week, hosted by AT&T. Unlike its competitors, AT&T spent very little time discussing its C-band acquisition, except to note that it planned to roll out the first 40 MHz in a similar time frame to Verizon, ideally at the end of this year, but certainly in a year. Instead, the company has talked a lot about expanding its fiber optic network, which it says can be used to provide a critical backbone for its 5G wireless network, as well as fiber-based broadband services. direct home that she currently uses. offers. Additionally, the company spent a good deal of its time discussing its HBO Max streaming service and the huge success it has enjoyed, as well as other content properties acquired through the purchase of Time. Warner in 2018. This in part reflects the broader reach AT&T has compared to its competitors, both of which are much more focused on wireless services. Interestingly, however, it also arguably reflects a more reasoned approach to 5G, with an implicit recognition that it is something that is always evolving and not something that many people are clamoring for.

Ultimately, the three events highlighted the different strategies, opportunities and challenges facing the Big Three US carriers, as well as the different approaches they take to deal with them. At the same time, these events have also provided tangible proof that the 5G revolution is indeed upon us here in the United States and that real progress is being made. Finally, from a competitive point of view, they also clarified the significant advantage T-Mobile currently enjoys in 5G wireless services, and highlighted how much money, time and effort it will take for others are catching up.

Disclosure: TECHnalysis Research is a market research and consulting company in the technology industry and like all companies in the industry works with many technology vendors as clients, some of which may be listed in this article.