Business
Xigem Technologies to Start Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“following“or the”Business“), a Canadian company focused on providing technology solutions for the new and remote economy, today announced that its common stock (the”Ordinary actions“) are expected to start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no later than Friday March 19, 2021, under the symbol”2C1“.
“We are pleased to offer investors an additional platform to leverage our efforts,” said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. “The transition to a remote economy is a global phenomenon, and Xigem plans to seize opportunities internationally. We hope Europe will become one of the main markets for our technology and we look forward to showcasing our potential to European investors. . “
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, managed by Deutsche Brse AG, is one of the largest securities trading centers in the world and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. Xigem’s listing in Frankfurt is expected to create more liquidity for its existing and potential shareholders, increase market awareness and facilitate the process of trading its shares for investors in Europe and abroad. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “XIGM”.
About Xigem Technologies Corporation
Based in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging remote work economy, with software capable of enhancing capacity , productivity and global remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. “IAgent”, the company’s patented technology, is designed to provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools to thrive in a wide range of remote work, learning and processing environments.
iAgent is a geo-targeted customer acquisition, conversion and loyalty mobile application. iAgent is designed to match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers, and students across a wide range of industries, in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be customized to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, execution and service cycles while integrating seamlessly with most CRM and ERP systems to optimize performance. consumer, treatment seeker and learning experience. iAgent enables consumers, treatment seekers and students to respond remotely and engage with the everyday goods and services they request.
Instagram: @xigemtechnologies
Twitter: @XigemTech
Facebook: @xigemtechnologies
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact can be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) the company’s expectations with respect to the potential growth of the remote workspace (including the level of the markets for this purpose), (ii) the timing of the listing of ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and (iii) the benefits of the proposed listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (including accessible from said trading platform). Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and factors include, but are not limited to, (i) unforeseen events which could occur after the date hereof which could affect the Company’s listing proposal on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and (ii) l ” inability of the Company to obtain or maintain regulations, trade and / or other approvals necessary to continue its business activities as proposed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that any plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will materialize. This information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those expected. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required. by the applicable titles. laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other parameters presented herein are not intended to serve as indications or projections for the periods mentioned herein or for any future period, and in particular, past performance is not an indication. Indicator of future results and results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative and does not constitute an estimate, forecast or projection of the future results of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation
On behalf of the company:
Brian Kalish, President and CEO
For more information:
Telephone: (647) 250-9824 ext 4
Investors: [email protected]
Media: [email protected]
Twitter: @XigemTech
Instagram: @xigemtechnologies
Facebook: @xigemtechnologies
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77656
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]