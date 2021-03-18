Xigem Technologies to Start Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario – (Newsfile Corp. – March 18, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) (“following“or the”Business“), a Canadian company focused on providing technology solutions for the new and remote economy, today announced that its common stock (the”Ordinary actions“) are expected to start trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange no later than Friday March 19, 2021, under the symbol”2C1“.

“We are pleased to offer investors an additional platform to leverage our efforts,” said Brian Kalish, co-founder and CEO of Xigem Technologies. “The transition to a remote economy is a global phenomenon, and Xigem plans to seize opportunities internationally. We hope Europe will become one of the main markets for our technology and we look forward to showcasing our potential to European investors. . “

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, managed by Deutsche Brse AG, is one of the largest securities trading centers in the world and the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany. Xigem’s listing in Frankfurt is expected to create more liquidity for its existing and potential shareholders, increase market awareness and facilitate the process of trading its shares for investors in Europe and abroad. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “XIGM”.

About Xigem Technologies Corporation

Based in Toronto, Ontario, Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) is positioned to become a leading SaaS technology platform for the emerging remote work economy, with software capable of enhancing capacity , productivity and global remote operations for businesses, consumers and other organizations. “IAgent”, the company’s patented technology, is designed to provide organizations, businesses and consumers with the tools to thrive in a wide range of remote work, learning and processing environments.

The story continues

iAgent is a geo-targeted customer acquisition, conversion and loyalty mobile application. iAgent is designed to match sales and services with consumers, treatment seekers, and students across a wide range of industries, in real time. For businesses and institutions, iAgent can be customized to remotely track and manage assets, transactions, execution and service cycles while integrating seamlessly with most CRM and ERP systems to optimize performance. consumer, treatment seeker and learning experience. iAgent enables consumers, treatment seekers and students to respond remotely and engage with the everyday goods and services they request.

www.xigemtechnologies.com

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Twitter: @XigemTech

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. All statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact can be considered as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (i) the company’s expectations with respect to the potential growth of the remote workspace (including the level of the markets for this purpose), (ii) the timing of the listing of ordinary shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and (iii) the benefits of the proposed listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (including accessible from said trading platform). Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and factors include, but are not limited to, (i) unforeseen events which could occur after the date hereof which could affect the Company’s listing proposal on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, and (ii) l ” inability of the Company to obtain or maintain regulations, trade and / or other approvals necessary to continue its business activities as proposed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that any plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will materialize. This information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those expected. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required. by the applicable titles. laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other parameters presented herein are not intended to serve as indications or projections for the periods mentioned herein or for any future period, and in particular, past performance is not an indication. Indicator of future results and results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative and does not constitute an estimate, forecast or projection of the future results of the Company. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its market regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Xigem Technologies Corporation

On behalf of the company:

Brian Kalish, President and CEO

For more information:

Telephone: (647) 250-9824 ext 4

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

Twitter: @XigemTech

Instagram: @xigemtechnologies

Facebook: @xigemtechnologies

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/xigem-technologies

www.xigemtechnologies.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77656