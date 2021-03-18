Unemployment claims are rising as the pandemic hits the one-year mark.





The surge in unemployment reports last March provided one of the first clear warnings of the devastation the pandemic was wreaking on the U.S. economy. A year later, that horn is still screaming. More than 746,000 people have filed a first request for state unemployment benefits last week, up 24,000 from the previous week, the labor ministry said Thursday. Another 282,000 have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal emergency program that covers freelancers, self-employed workers and others who do not qualify for benefits under normal circumstances. Neither totals are adjusted for seasonal trends. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the state’s initial claims figure was 770,000. Last week was the 52nd in a row with high unemployment deposits. In one week last March, applications have increased tenfold, from less than 300,000 to around three million. A week later, they passed six million as businesses across the country shut down. The numbers have fallen considerably since then, but remain higher than in any previous recession, at least by some metrics. And progress has stalled: Initial weekly requests for regular and emergency programs, combined, have remained at just over one million since last fall.

It’s going up a bit, it’s going down, but really we haven’t seen much progress, said AnnElizabeth Konkel, economist for the Careers site Indeed. A year later, I’m starting to wonder what it will take to solve the problem of scale? How is it really going to end? Most forecasters expect the labor market recovery to accelerate in the coming months, as warmer weather and rising vaccination rates allow more businesses to reopen and the new government aid encourages Americans to spend. Federal Reserve policymakers said on Wednesday they expected the unemployment rate to fall to 4.5% by the end of the year, a significant improvement from the 5% they were planning three months ago. We were already starting to see improvements now, and I think that will start to accelerate quite quickly, said Daniel Zhao, economist on the career site Glassdoor. He called the increase in claims last week a hiccup, likely caused by data quirks in specific states, rather than a more serious sign of erosion in the job market. A rebound cannot come too soon for the growing share of job seekers classified as long-term unemployed. As of the end of February, nearly six million people were enrolled in federal extended benefit programs that cover people who have exhausted their regular benefits, which last for six months in most states. The aid package that President Biden signed last week ensures that these programs will continue until the fall, but the benefits alone will not prevent the damage prolonged unemployment can cause to careers. workers and mental and physical health. The recovery needs to be on the scale of a one-generation economic recovery to truly bring these people back to the workforce, Konkel said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos