Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporations Helsinki Stock Exchange: CONTINUED

Uponor Corporations’ annual general meeting (AGM) approved the proposed dividend of 0.57 per share for 2020. The current board members have been re-elected. Annika Paasikivi was re-elected chair of the board. The general meeting also approved all other proposals from the board of directors and the appointments board, including authorizations to buy back own shares and issue shares. The proposals can be viewed in detail at https://investors.uponor.com/governance/annual-general-meeting/annual-general-meeting-2021.

The general meeting adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2020 and relieved the members of the board and the president and chief executive officer of all responsibility.

A dividend of 0.57 per share will be distributed for fiscal year 2020. The dividend will be paid in two installments. The first tranche of 0.28 per share will be paid to a shareholder registered as a shareholder in the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the date of registration of the payment of the dividend on March 22, 2021. The date of payment of this tranche is March 29, 2021.

The second tranche of 0.29 per share will be paid in September 2021. The second tranche will be paid to a shareholder registered as a shareholder in the register of shareholders kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the date of registration of the dividend which, together with the payment date, will be decided by the Board of Directors at its meeting scheduled for September 14, 2021. The dividend recording date for the second tranche would be September 16, 2021 and the dividend payment date on September 23 September 2021.

Authorization to buy back the company’s own shares

The Board of Directors has been authorized to vote on the repurchase of a maximum of 3,500,000 own shares of the company, i.e. in total approximately 4.8 percent of the total number of shares of the company at the date of the meeting. general. These shares will be redeemed with distributable profits from unallocated shareholders’ equity. The authorization is valid until the end of the next annual general meeting, but no more than 18 months from the date of the general meeting.

Authorization to vote on the issue of shares

The board of directors was authorized to vote on the issue of a maximum of 7,200,000 new shares or the transfer of the company’s own shares, i.e. in total around 9.8 percent of the total number of shares in the company. the society. The Board of Directors is authorized to rule on all the conditions for issuing shares. This authorization is valid until the end of the next annual general meeting, but not more than 18 months from the date of the general meeting.

Election of directors and auditor

The current Board members, Annika Paasikivi (chair), Pia Aaltonen-Forsell, Johan Falk, Markus Lengauer, Casimir Lindholm and Michael G. Marchi were re-elected.

KPMG Oy Ab, a company of chartered accountants, was elected auditor of the company for the following term.

Board remuneration

The annual remuneration of the Board is as follows: 90,000 for the Chairman of the Board, 51,000 for the Vice Chairman of the Board, 51,000 for the Chairman of the Audit Committee and 46,000 for the other members of the Board. Approximately 40% of the compensation will be paid by acquiring Uponor Corporations shares through public trading and / or by transferring Uponor Corporations shares held by the company and the remainder will be paid in cash or, alternatively, by paying in full. compensation in cash and by hiring the board member must use approximately 40% of the compensation paid in cash to acquire shares of Uponor Corporations in public negotiations. Annual Board compensation will be paid within two weeks of the publication of the company’s semi-annual report for January-June 2021. In the event that full compensation is paid in cash, a Board member will have to purchase shares within two weeks. following the publication of the company’s interim report for January-September 2021. Travel expenses related to board meetings will be paid according to the company’s travel policy

In addition, compensation for each actual meeting of the Board and Committees (excluding decisions without a meeting) will be paid to members of the Board of Directors amounting to 600 for meetings held in the member’s country of residence, 1,200 for meetings held elsewhere on the same continent, and 2,400 for meetings held on another continent. Remuneration for telephone meetings corresponds to the remuneration for meetings held in the member’s country of residence. In addition, compensation of 600 is paid to the Chairman of the Board for each meeting of the Board and to the Chairs of the Committees of the Board for each respective meeting of the Committees.



