VW announces new battery technology, end-of-combustion engines for Audi

23 September 2019, Lower Saxony, Salzgitter: A MEB battery system of a Volkswagen ID.3 electric car … [+] is installed in the VW plant in Salzgitter. Volkswagen has started producing its own battery cells for electric cars. VW has opened a pilot small-series production plant at its plant in Salzgitter. Photo: Julian Stratenschulte / dpa (Photo by Julian Stratenschulte / picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa / photo alliance via Getty Images



Last week, the Audi brand of the Volkswagen Group confirmed an end the development of new combustion engines, as well as a comprehensive strategy to give the company an edge in the fierce battle for electric vehicle (EV) market share. The future of automakers is all about batteries: cutting costs, improving performance, and increasing production capacity.

Along with their visionary CEO Elon Musk, Teslas

TSLA

the biggest advantage over competitors is its advanced batteries and accompanying software. Not only are the packs they use more profitable than those used by their competitors, but Tesla has also invested billions in Gigafactories with the aim of producing more than 60% of the world supply of lithium-ion batteries.

It’s no surprise that the world’s second largest automaker is catching up. Volkswagen made its strategy clear to investors on March 15e event they doubled Power day. As early as 2023, VW plans to introduce new unified prismatic battery cells to achieve up to 50% cost savings, with the goal of reducing costs to less than $ 100 per kilowatt hour (kWh) by the end of the decade. This ideal balance between competition between internal combustion engines and batteries will make electric vehicles less expensive than gasoline cars. it is not a surprise a lot of research goes into optimal battery designs.

For a potential maximum savings of 50%, VW allocates 15% to the cell design, 20% to the less expensive cathode / anode material mixture, 10% to the production process and 5% to the battery system concept. -even. Success would put VW electric vehicles on cost parity with their traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. It remains to be seen if this new design will work as intended.

The dynamic development of lithium-ion batteries VW



The new strategy would make battery production a core business for VW. Plans are already underway to build six massive battery manufacturing plants across Europe and the United States. Ultimately, VW will have a battery manufacturing capacity of around 240 GWh, enough to supply 4-4.5 million electric vehicles each year. Tesla struggled to produce 500,000 cars in 2020.

Not a moment too soon considering California plans to restrict the sale of non-EVs by 2035.

But for now, Tesla has the advantage of cost-effective battery technology. Li-ion batteries are still an expensive power source, with the industry standard hovering around $ 137 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in 2020. Teslas’s advanced lithium-nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) batteries are rumored to be closer to $ 110 / kWh. Volkswagens hopes to bring the price of a kWh below $ 100 to propel them into the lead, but it all depends on which technology will live up to its developers’ promise in practice.

There are two industry tipping points that leave companies with no choice but to speed up the production chain of their electric vehicle fleets: 1) government demands for zero or low emission vehicles and 2) the fall in the price of batteries. Together, these drivers will usher in the era of the combustion engine for everyday transportation.

The other component of VW’s strategy is to mirror Teslas Gigafactory six times more, bringing some battery production in-house. Their former supplier, SK Innovation, a Korean company with a factory in China, was kicked out of the domestic market by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) after being accused of intellectual property theft by rival and fellow Korean battery giant LG Chem.

The first Volkswagen two battery factories are to be in Skellefte, Sweden and Salzgitter, Germany, the locations of the other four being the subject of ongoing negotiations. VW will always depend on partnerships to navigate the feeder, in particular to secure shipments of nickel and cobalt. In the meantime, the United States is falling behind in global competition for critical minerals, and domestic manufacturers should be eager to catch up.

If all goes according to plan, VW’s new factories and innovative cell design are expected to drive down battery prices for its fleet in the long run, leaving the automaker well positioned against other low-cost electric vehicle competitors and ICEs.

I’ve written about solid-state batteries before as the industry’s likely future, more profitable and boasting faster charge times than their lithium-ion cousins. A breakthrough there could represent another tipping point, driving the cost of electric vehicles well below parity with ICE motors.

VW agrees. The Volkswagen group has invested heavily in solid-state storage research and is currently supporting EV battery maker QuantumScape in a joint venture. QuantumScape is looking for solid-state lithium metal batteries, considered the holy grail of the battery industry. If VW’s financial gamble pays off, they have the potential to overtake Tesla through a wave of lower manufacturing costs and lower sticker prices for their vehicles.

Of course, they’re not the only company looking to do this.

Ford is likely considering also its own battery factories after the ITC ruling against SK Innovation. The company has been slower to respond than VW, contenting itself with purchasing batteries from outside suppliers for its relatively small fleet of electric vehicles. But it is not sustainable. If Ford is to remain one of the big names in automotive manufacturing, it must develop a strategy for the design and production of high quality EV batteries.

General Motors

GM

plan a $ 2.3 billion investment at a battery plant in Ohio, in close collaboration with LG Chem.

YICHANG, CHINA – FEBRUARY 8, 2021 – A view of Nio Automobile’s stock price is displayed on a mobile phone … [+] in Yichang, Hubei province, China on February 8, 2021. Nio Automobile has acquired and increased its stake in Nio China with 15.5 billion yuan – PHOTOGRAPH BY Costfoto / Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Costfoto / Barcroft Media via Getty Images) Barcroft Media via Getty Images



There is also the possibility of a relatively new name that surprises everyone. Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO, whose stock has been on a wild ride over the past year has claimed a breakthrough in solid-state battery technology. If successful, the batteries could achieve a range of 1,000 kilometers (over 600 miles) on a single charge. NIO’s innovative business model includes an option for customers to purchase a vehicle without owning the battery, the most expensive component in an electric vehicle. The proposed model, called battery as a service (BaaS), allows the driver to purchase a vehicle at a significantly lower price but to pay monthly rental fees for the use of the batteries. The cheapest NIO car after subsidies is now an ES6 sport utility vehicle (SUV) priced at 273,600 yuan ($ 39,553) without battery possession, compared to 343,600 yuan with the pack. There is no doubt that VW and other Western counterparts are paying attention to see if China’s strategy and technology is the real deal.

So the EV transformation and the battery race at this early stage have several leaders: the US Tesla, with Ford and GM following suit; the European / German VW; and a number of Chinese companies. Those with the best technology, innovation, marketing, and the cool factor will win. Let the games begin!

