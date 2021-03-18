Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Completes Toronto Stock Exchange Treasury Offer: GDV

Do not distribute to US news services or broadcast in the United States.

TORONTO, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – (TSX: GDV, GDV.PR.A) Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (the Company) is pleased to announce that it has completed the previously announced cash offering of Class A Shares and Preferred Shares (Class A Shares and Preferred Shares, respectively) for gross proceeds total of approximately $ 16.3 million. The Class A Shares and the Preferred Shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols GDV (Class A Shares) and GDV.PR.A (Preferred Shares).

Class A shares were offered at a price of $ 11.15 per Class A share for a distribution rate of 10.8% on the issue price, and preferred shares were offered at a price of 10.20 $ per preferred share for a yield to maturity of 4.8%.(1) The offering prices of the Class A Shares and the Preferred Shares have been determined so as not to be dilutive with respect to the Company’s NAV per Unit (Unit) on March 9, 2021, adjusted for dividends and certain expenses to be incurred before the payment of the offer.

The syndicate of distributors was led by RBC Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Scotiabank and included BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, Canaccord Genuity Corp ., Raymond James Ltd., Richardson Wealth Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., iA Private Wealth Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio (the Portfolio) of equity securities of large cap global dividend growth companies selected by Brompton Funds Limited (the Manager), the manager of the Company. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Portfolio, at the time of investment and at the time of each reconstitution and / or periodic rebalancing of the Portfolio, each Global Dividend Growth Company included in the Portfolio must (i) have a market capitalization of at least $ 10 billion, and (ii) have a history of dividend growth or, in the opinion of managers, have high potential for future dividend growth.

About the Brompton funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager providing income-oriented investment solutions, including TSX-traded closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For more information, please contact your Investment Advisor, call Bromptons Investor Relations Line at 416-642-6000 (toll free at 1-866-642-6001), email info @ bromptongroup. com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup. com.

(1)See the performance table below. No cash distributions will be paid on Class A shares if, after payment of a cash distribution by the Company, the net asset value per unit (consisting of one Class A share and one Preferred share) were less than $ 15.00. The yield to maturity of the preferred share is based on the maturity date of June 30, 2026.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your broker if you buy or sell shares of the company on the TSX or another alternative Canadian trading system (an exchange). If shares are bought or sold on an exchange, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the Company and may receive less than the current net asset value when they are sold.

There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents containing key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the Company in its public documents available at www.sedar.com. The rates of return shown are historical annual compound total returns, including changes in stock values ​​and the reinvestment of all distributions, and do not take into account certain charges such as redemption fees or income taxes. payable by any holder of securities which would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values ​​change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp.

Annual returns compounded of net asset value as of February 28, 2021. 1 year IF Class A shares (TSX: GDV) 18.8% 7.3% Preferred shares (TSX: GDV.PR.A) 5.1% 5.1% Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. Unit 11.4% 6.0%

The returns are for the periods ended February 28, 2021 and are unaudited. Inception date June 15, 2018. This table shows the Company’s compound return on one Class A share, one preferred share and one unit for each period shown.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and other matters identified in public documents relating to the company, to the future prospects of the company and to expected events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. of the society. In some cases, forward-looking information may be identified by terms such as may, will, should, expect, plan, anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, predict, potential, continue or other similar expressions relating to questions that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from this forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities offered have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or any applicable exemption from registration requirements. . This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and there will be no sale of such securities in a condition in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.