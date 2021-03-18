Lordstown (RIDE), Nikola (NKLA) Weighing issues on stocks NIO, WKHS, XPEV, LI





The Lordstown Motors Corp. Endurance at an unveiling event in Lordstown, Ohio on June 25. Photographer: Bloomberg / Bloomberg Photographer: Bloomberg / Bloomberg Investors in electric vehicle startups face another difficult day after signs of trouble at two companies and a sharp rise in Treasury yields. The smaller U.S.-listed electric vehicle makers including Lordstown Motors Corp., Nikola Corp., Nio Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., all fell on Thursday. Tesla Inc. also fell, to 4.1%, after UK transport authorities lowered a buy-in bonus for electric vehicles. The move means that none of the Tesla cars will now be eligible for subsidies. Sentiment towards equities in electric vehicles, which surged last year, deteriorated this month amid a wave of announcements from mainstream automakers about their plans to upgrade. move more aggressively in the nascent segment of the industry. Investors also moved away from multiples stocks in the market as yields on Treasuries continued to rise. The latest news from Lordstown Motors and Nikola may still weigh on already depressed stocks. Electric truck start-up Lordstown said on Wednesday it had received a investigating its transactions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also said it would not respond directly to the accusation raised by short seller Hindenburg last week and that it was cooperating with regulators. Shares fell as much as 12% on Thursday, falling for three consecutive sessions. Lordstown shares have now lost nearly a quarter of their value since last Friday when seller shorted Hindenburg Research accused the company of misleading investors about its demand and production capacities. More than Hyperdrive Nikola also faced a setback on Wednesday, after his strategic partner – the South Korean group Hanwha – has announced its intention to liquidate half of its stakes in the ailing EV start-up. Shares of Nikola, whose contact with the same short seller last year did not end well for the company, fell 7.8%. Read more: Stocks of smaller electric vehicles weaken as major automakers make bold moves Despite the gloom, the long-term outlook for the electric vehicle industry remains strong. Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its forecast for the adoption of battery-electric vehicles in the United States, citing momentum in federal and state policies, the continued reduction in battery prices, as well as the rise in gasoline prices, and automakers announcing additional plans in the past few months to speed up their switch to EVs. “We now forecast that battery-electric vehicles will account for 20% of sales in the United States in 2025, 40% in 2030, 60% in 2035 and 75% in 2040,” Goldman wrote in a note to customers. (Updates stock movements, adds analyst comments.) Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos