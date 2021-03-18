INVL Baltic Farmland Group Audited Results of 2020 Vilnius Stock Exchange: INR1L

The audited consolidated net profit of INVL Baltic Farmland, ABGroup and the Company amounted to 895 thousand euros, the turnover was 649 thousand euros for the period 2020 (for the 2019 consolidated net profit of 1.136 million euros, the turnover was 645 thousand euros).

INVL Baltic Farmland’s initial forecast for the year 2020 was revenue of 652 thousand euros and net profit of 390 thousand euros.

INVL Baltic Farmland achieved a turnover of 649 thousand euros in 2020 and had an unaudited net profit of 895 thousand euros for the year. The profit was expected on the assumption that the value of agricultural land on the balance sheet would not change and that the evolution of the value of buyers’ trade receivables was not assessed, but an assessment carried out by the Matininkai company showed that the land value had increased by 4.4% to 15.36 million euros compared to the previous year, or 4.96 thousand euros per hectare. In addition, a depreciation of 1,000 EUR on trade receivables was recognized and due to the decrease in unpaid debts during the year, the administration costs were increased by 50,000 EUR. Excluding these unestimated factors and the related tax charge, the profit of INVL Baltic Farmland would be € 391 thousand. Therefore, it can be said that INVL Baltic Farmland has achieved the calculated profit forecast for 2020.

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, achieved a turnover of 649 thousand euros in 2020 and an audited net profit of 895 thousand euros for the year. Compared to 2019, the company’s revenue increased 0.6%, while its net profit declined 21.2%.

INVL Baltic Farmlands equity at the end of last year amounted to EUR 14.015 million or EUR 4.34 per share. Equity per share increased 6.7% during the year, also including dividends paid during 2020.

According to an asset valuation of INVL Baltic Farmlands at the end of 2020, the value of its land holdings increased by 4.4% during the year to reach 15.36 million euros, or 4,960 euros per hectare. , evaluating the total area of ​​the managed plot. The valuation was carried out by Corporation Matininkai.

In its operating forecast for last year, the company had forecast a turnover of 652 thousand euros and a consolidated net profit of 390 thousand euros.

The forecast assumed that the value of farmland on the balance sheet would not change and did not take into account any changes in receivables. By eliminating the factors not taken into account in the forecast as well as the associated tax charges, the net profit of INVL Baltic Farmlands would be 391 thousand euros. Therefore, it can be said that INVL Baltic Farmland has achieved the profit targets set for 2020.

In recent years, the agricultural sector of the country has faced complicated climatic conditions and volatile purchase prices for the cereal crop, but 2020 has truly been a fantastic year for Lithuanian farmers. With favorable weather conditions in the country, farmers have set new records for harvests and grain yields and as a result last year’s results have been better than expected, said Just Gumovskien, director of INVL. Farmland Management, which administers the INVL Baltic Farmlands lands.

The board of directors of INVL Baltic Farmland proposes to approve a dividend of 0.15 EUR per share for 2020, allocating a total of 484 thousand euros for dividends.

Apart from the annual revaluation of assets, which has a significant impact on results, the operational performance of the company in 2020 was successful and it has thus accumulated sufficient free funds to pay dividends greater than those envisaged in its policy. dividend, said Alvydas Banys, chairman of the board of directors of INVL Baltic Farmland. A decision on the payment of dividends will be considered at the ordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on April 9 of this year.

The board of directors of the company also proposes that shareholders approve an authorization for INVL Baltic Farmland to acquire its own shares. The minimum price offered for the share is EUR 3 and the maximum is EUR 5. The authorization for the company to acquire its own shares would remain in effect for 18 months from the date of the decision.

On the basis of the leases in force, INVL Baltic Farmland expects in 2021 to receive 665 thousand euros in turnover and to generate a consolidated net profit of 385 thousand euros. The operating forecast assumes that during this year, the value of land properties will not change, there will be no transaction to buy or sell land, and there will be no change in provisions for receivables or the impact of tenant debts on the amount of administration costs. .

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. Its subsidiaries own around 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is leased to agricultural enterprises and farmers.

