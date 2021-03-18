Dollar General says boom times are over as vaccine rollout gains traction





The rebate chain warned that sales could drop this year as more people are vaccinated, the economy reopens and stimulus controls dry up. AP Photo / Charles Krupa, file

The boom may be over for Dollar General, who has been a major beneficiary of the Covid-19 pandemic, as shoppers have sought out low-cost groceries and other staples for the House. The discount chain, which rolls off a 2020 banner, warned on Thursday that sales could drop this year as more people are vaccinated, the economy reopens and stimulus controls dry up. Last year, sales climbed nearly 22% to $ 33.7 billion. Shares fell 5% in morning trading. CFO John Garratt said he was not counting on a boost from the latest round of $ 1,400 stimulus checks, which began rolling out to low- and middle-income Americans this week. We compete with other segments of the economy outside of retail for this portion of the portfolio, Garratt said on a call with analysts and investors, indicating that this money could increasingly be devoted to meals, entertainment and travel. Garratt also noted survey results which indicate consumers expect to save more from their latest stimulus checks than in previous cycles. Like many essential retailers, Dollar General took advantage last year when shoppers rushed to stores and cleared shelves of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and other essentials. However, he now faces a tough time to beat that performance while also facing significant uncertainty over what the coming year will look like. Dollar General predicts that sales in existing stores will decrease by 4% to 6% from 2020, although the situation improves from 2019, in which case sales would increase to double digits. Rival Dollar Tree chose not to give guidance when reporting its earnings earlier this month. We believe the fundamentals of the business are strong and we are confident in the teams’ ability to execute on our strong plans for 2021, Garratt said. The company has grown aggressively in recent years and plans to introduce 1,050 new locations this year, which would bring its footprint above 18,000 stores. It also plans to renovate 1,750 of its points of sale and relocate 100 others. These new and renovated stores will all include refrigerators stocked with items such as milk, juice and eggs as part of a larger campaign to provide basic groceries. It also plans to bring products to over 700 stores this year, bringing the total number of fruit and vegetable stores to 1,800. These refrigerators, along with its presence in rural and underserved areas, could make it a prime candidate to help with vaccine deployment. Dollar General has been in talks with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over a potential partnership, according to a spokesperson, who said the company remains ready to help how and if necessary. Meanwhile, he continues to test a new store design called Popshelf, which targets high-income consumers and offers home decor, beauty supplies, party supplies, cleaning supplies and more, typically for $ 5 or less. He attacks women with a household income of $ 75,000 and over, compared to the $ 35,000 to $ 40,000 earned by his main client.

