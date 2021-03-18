Business
Unique mRNA drug fails in cystic fibrosis
Dive brief:
- An experimental treatment based on Translate Bio’s messenger RNA lack to improve lung function in patients with cystic fibrosis in an early stage trial.
- The treatment, known as MRT5005, was the first of its kind to reach clinical trials, an inhalable therapy intended to use synthetic genetic material to treat the underlying cause of the disease. But while the drug was found to be largely safe, there was “no pattern of increase” in a key measure of lung function, the company said in a statement.
- The result is a setback for Translate and efforts to use mRNA for more than just vaccines for which the technology has become widely known. But Translate isn’t giving up, as CEO Ron Renaud said on a conference call, the results provide a “data-driven foundation” for next-generation processing.
Dive overview:
Messenger RNA technology, which uses synthetic genetic material to train the body to make useful proteins, has matured over the past year.
When the coronavirus pandemic took hold in 2020, the technology was uniquely suited to respond to the moment, having already shown its potential as a new way to rapidly design vaccines. The success of two similar mRNA vaccines from Moderna as well as partners BioNTech and Pfizer validated the technology, and the injections have since been used to protect millions of people around the world from COVID-19.
Efforts to use mRNA to make therapeutics, by comparison, are still in their infancy, with only a few programs for certain diseases in human tests. Translate Bio’s cystic fibrosis work, whose platform was born years ago at Shire, is among the most advanced. “We recognized that we were going into uncharted territory” when clinical testing of the MRT5005 began in 2018, Translate CEO Renaud said in a conference call Wednesday afternoon.
Translate aims to spray synthetic mRNA into the lung cells of patients with cystic fibrosis to produce a key protein known as cystic fibrosisTR. It is an ambitious plan with the possibility of treating all patients with cystic fibrosis. And that’s different from the approach used by Vertex, whose cystic fibrosis drugs help people who may already make the cystic fibrosis TR protein.
But it’s also a complex and unproven therapeutic approach, largely because of the challenge of getting mRNA into the lungs. Moderna and Vertex, for example, have been working on a similar effort since 2016 and still haven’t. of candidate close to clinical trials. In forming a second alliance against cystic fibrosis in 2020, Vertex Scientific Director David Altshulermentionnedthe delivery of such treatments has proved to be “the most important technological and scientific challenge”.
Translate attempted to overcome this hurdle by wrapping the mRNAs in tiny bubbles of fat called lipid nanoparticles, then using a nebulizer to turn them into an inhalable mist. He is using this approach to develop drugs for cystic fibrosis and other lung diseases, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension. Initial results of a single dose of MRT5005 in patients with cystic fibrosis shown some signs that the treatment could be having a positive effect.
Translate could not rely on these results in a multiple dose test of MRT5005, however. Without disclosing the details, Translate said that while there were no serious safety concerns, there was also “no pattern of augmentation” in a measure commonly used to assess lung function in patients with the condition. cystic fibrosis.
Given the disappointing results, Geoffrey Porges, analyst at SVB Leerink, on a conference call asked if Translate could abandon its work on lung disease and focus on vaccines, a more proven approach. Translate already has several projects underway thanks to an alliance with Sanofi, including a vaccine against the coronavirus which has started testing on humans Last week.
But Translate executives saw the promise of the cystic fibrosis trial. Researchers have detected mRNA in the blood of some treated patients with MRT5005 evidence, according to Translate, that multiple doses of an mRNA drug could be delivered to the lungs. Translate aims to tinker with various aspects of the approach, such as lipid nanoparticles, nebulization strategy and more, in the hope of developing a more potent treatment for cystic fibrosis and other diseases.
“You’re going to see us with more pulmonary clinical candidates,” Renaud said. This is really just the first stop for us on our journey towards bringing more therapeutics into the clinic. “
Porges, in a research note, wrote that his “probable 2-year effort” to bring a new cystic fibrosis drug to human testing. “It’s hard to give the company a lot of credit for the value of the program,” he wrote.
Shares of Translate fell more than 32% to $ 17.38 each on Thursday.
