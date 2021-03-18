First Majestic renews its share buyback program Toronto Stock Exchange: FR

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (First Majestic or the Company) announces that it has received regulatory consent to extend its share repurchase program (the share repurchase) in accordance with the issuer’s normal offer on the open market through the installations of the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or other Canadian markets over the next 12 months. Pursuant to the share repurchase, the company has the ability to repurchase up to 10,000,000 common shares of the company, which represents approximately 4.5% of the 221,681,131 issued and outstanding shares of the company at March 8, 2021.

In order to implement the share buyback, First Majestic has received TSX approval of its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. The notice provides that First Majestic may, during the 12-month period beginning March 22, 2021 and ending March 21, 2022 or earlier, purchase up to 10,000,000 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and other Canadian markets.

In accordance with TSX rules, the daily purchases made by the Company on the TSX will not exceed 349,596 common shares, or 25% of the average daily trading volume of 1,398,384 common shares of First Majestics on the TSX for the six months. civilians preceding the date of acceptance. of the original notice, subject to certain prescribed exemptions.

As part of its normal course buyback offer, the company did not buy back any shares as of March 17, 2021. Pursuant to this normal course buyback offer, which began on March 21 2020 and expires on March 20, 2021, the company has been authorized to purchase up to 10,000,000 common shares.

First Majestic will not make any purchases of Common Shares under the normal course issuer bid, except for purchases on the open market. The price the Company will pay for any Common Share will be the prevailing market price for those shares at the time of acquisition. All common shares, if any, purchased as part of the share repurchase will be canceled.

The Company believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares may not fully reflect the underlying value of the Company’s business and its future business prospects. The Company believes that, at such times, purchasing Common Shares would be in the best interests of the Company. These purchases are expected to benefit all remaining shareholders by increasing their proportionate stake in the company.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and actively pursuing the development of its existing mining assets. The Company currently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver / Gold Mine, Santa Elena Silver / Gold Mine and La Encantada Silver Mine. Production from these mines is expected to be between 12.5 and 13.9 million silver ounces or 20.6 to 22.9 million silver equivalent ounces in 2021.

FOR MORE INFORMATION contact [email protected], visit our website at www.firstmajestic.com or call our toll free number 1.866.529.2807.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP.

sign

Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO

SPECIAL NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains forward-looking information and “forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian and US securities laws (collectively, forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or the future performance of the company, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results. , estimates of amounts not yet determinable and management’s assumptions made in light of management’s experience and the perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: purchases under the Company’s normal course issuer bid and the timing and amount of estimated future production. reveal inaccurate and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, the indications cannot be guaranteed. Therefore, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and statements, there can be no assurance that the plans, assumptions or expectations on which they are based will be realized. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statement that expresses or involves discussions regarding predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, goals, or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as seek, anticipate, plan, continue, estimate, wait, can, want, plan, predict, foresee, potential, target, intend, could, could, should, believe and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ from forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the price of the Company’s common stock market; the cash flow and income of the company; the duration and effects of the coronavirus and COVID-19, and any other pandemic or public health crisis on our operations and workforce, and the effects on global economies and society, actual results of operations exploration; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; commodity prices; variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; the actual performance of the plant, equipment or processes against specifications and expectations; accidents; fluctuations in costs; labor relations; availability and performance of contractors; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; changes in applicable law or its application; delays in obtaining approvals or financing or in completing development or construction activities; fluctuations in exchange rates; additional capital requirements; government regulations; environmental risks; repair costs; the results of pending litigation, including appeals from judgments; resolution of complaints and arbitration proceedings; regulatory negotiations and procedures; the limits of insurance coverage as well as the factors discussed in the section entitled “Description of the Business – Risk Factors” of the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, available at www.sedar.com, and Form 40 -F filed with United United States Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC Although First Majestic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be have other factors that cause the results to not be those anticipated, estimated or intended.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and the forward-looking statements included herein should not be unduly relied upon. These statements are only valid as of the date hereof. The Company does not intend and assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.