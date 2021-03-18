Resolutions of Lassila & Tikanoja plcs Annual General Meeting Helsinki Stock Exchange: LAT1V

Lassila and Tikanoja plc

March 18, 2021 at 7:05 pm

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plcs

The Annual General Meeting of Lassila & Tikanoja plc, which was held today, March 18, 2021, within the framework of special arrangements without the presence of the shareholders or their proxy, adopted the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of the 2020 financial year, discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from responsibility and approved the remuneration report of the company’s governing bodies. The annual general meeting decided on the use of the profit appearing in the balance sheet and the payment of the dividend, the composition and the remuneration of the board of directors, the election and the remuneration of the auditor, authorizing the the board of directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares and on the issue of shares and the issue of special rights giving right to shares.

Resolution on the use of the profit appearing on the balance sheet and the payment of the dividend

The Ordinary General Meeting decided that a dividend of 0.40 EUR per share would be paid on the basis of the balance sheet to be closed for the financial year 2020. The dividend will be paid to shareholders registered in the register of shareholders of Companys kept by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the date of registration of the payment of the dividend, March 22, 2021. The dividend will be paid on March 29, 2021.

Composition and remuneration of the board of directors

The Annual General Meeting confirmed the number of members of the Board of Directors to seven (7) in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Board of Shareholders. Heikki Bergholm, Teemu Kangas-Krki, Laura Lares, Sakari Lassila, Laura Tarkka and Pasi Tolppanen were re-elected and Jukka Leinonen was elected as a new Board member until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the proposal of the Shareholder Nomination Board, the Ordinary General Meeting decided the following attendance fees to be paid to the members of the Board: Chairman 60,000 EUR, Vice-Chairman 40,000 EUR and ordinary members 30,000 EUR.

The fees will be paid in such a way that 40% of the annual royalty is paid in Lassila & Tikanoja plc shares held by the Company or, if this is not possible, in shares acquired on the market and 60% in cash. The shares must be issued to the members of the Board and, if necessary, acquired directly on the market on behalf of the members of the Board within the next 14 trading days, without trading restrictions, from the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the following attendance fees will be paid: Chairman EUR 1,000, Vice-Chairman EUR 700 and ordinary members EUR 500 per meeting. Attendance fees will also be paid to the Chairman and to the members of the committees set up by the Board as follows: Chairman 700 EUR and ordinary members 500 EUR.

Auditor

The annual general meeting re-elected KPGM Oy Ab, chartered accountants, as auditor of the company until the close of the next annual general meeting. KPMG Oy Ab has announced that it will appoint Leenakaisa Winberg, Chartered Accountant, as lead auditor. The meeting decided that the remuneration of the auditors would be paid in accordance with an invoice approved by the company.

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the Company’s own shares

The Ordinary General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide to buy back the Company’s own shares under the following terms and conditions:

By virtue of this authorization, the Board of Directors is authorized to buy back a maximum of 2,000,000 of the Company’s own shares using the Company’s unallocated shareholders’ equity. This number of shares corresponds to approximately 5.2% of the total number of Company shares on the date of the convening of the meeting.

The Company’s own shares will be repurchased other than in proportion to the existing holdings of the Company’s shareholders via negotiations on a regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (hereinafter referred to as the Stock Exchange) at the market price quoted at the time of the repurchase. . . The shares will be acquired and paid for in accordance with the rules of the Stock Exchange and Euroclear Finland Ltd.

The purpose of the share buyback is to develop the capital structure of the company and / or to use the shares in return for potential acquisitions, other commercial agreements, as part of the equity incentive program of the company. company or to finance investments. The redeemed shares may either be held by the Company, or canceled or sold.

The Board of Directors will decide on the other terms and conditions related to the share buyback. The authorization to buy back shares is valid for 18 months. The share buyback authorization revokes previous authorizations to buy back the Company’s own shares.

Authorization of the board of directors to decide on the issue of shares and the issue of special rights giving right to shares

The Ordinary General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide, on one or more occasions, to issue new shares or possibly held by the Company by way of the issue of shares and / or the issue of rights. option or other special rights giving right to shares, as set out in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, so that under the authorization a total of 2,000,000 shares can be issued and / or sold at most. This number of shares corresponds to approximately 5.2% of the total number of Company shares on the date of the convening of the meeting.

The authorization can be used for the financing or execution of potential acquisitions or other arrangements or investments relating to the activity of the company, for the implementation of the profit-sharing plan of the company or to other purposes subject to the decision of the board of directors.

The authorization gives the board of directors the right to decide on all the terms and conditions of the issue of shares and the granting of special rights as referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Law on companies. The authorization thus includes the right to issue shares also in a proportion other than that of the current shareholders of the company under the conditions provided for by law, the right to issue shares against payment or without charge as well as the right to decide on an issue of shares without payment to the company itself, subject to the provisions of Finnish Company Law on the maximum amount of own shares.

The authorization is effective for 18 months.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Companys website at www.lt.fi/en/ by April 1, 2021 at the latest.

