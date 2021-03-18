John Foley, CEO of Peloton (PTON), says treadmill accident resulted in child death





Photographer: Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg Photographer: Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg Peloton Interactive Inc. announced Thursday that it learned of the death of a child following an accident with its high-end Tread + treadmill. CEO John Foley made the disclosure in a message to some customers. “I am contacting you today because I recently learned that a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread + resulted, unthinkably, in death,” he wrote. “While we are only aware of a small handful of incidents involving Tread + where children have been injured, each is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.” Peloton shares fell more than 3% on Thursday in New York. Foley said Peloton builds all of its products with safety in mind, but told Tread + users that they should keep children and pets away from the equipment at all times and keep the safety key. Tread + out of the reach of children when not in use. “We are currently evaluating ways to strengthen our warnings regarding these essential safety precautions in order to hopefully prevent future accidents,” he added. Photographer: Michael Nagle / Bloomberg The use of Peloton bikes and treadmills has skyrocketed over the past year as people try to stay active at home while gyms close due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In his email to Tread + users, Foley said that the need for safety precautions “is especially true while I hope is the home stretch of the pandemic where everyone is still at home. “ “There are no words to express the shock and sadness of everyone at Peloton feels following this terrible tragedy, ”added a spokesperson for the Peloton in a statement. “Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we will not share any additional information.” Before it’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

