JDE Peets announces the distribution of shares by its majority shareholder Amsterdam Stock Exchange: JDEP





Press release Amsterdam, March 18, 2021 JDE Peets (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea group by revenue, today announced that the majority subsidiary of JAB Acorn Holdings BV (Acorn), the world’s largest shareholder of JDE Peets, converted part of the interests of its minority partners into shares held directly in the capital of JDE Peets. Minority partners involved in the transaction include affiliates of BDT Capital Partners (“BDT”), affiliates of Quadrant Capital Advisors (“Quadrant”) and other co-investors, including investors in JAB Consumer Fund (“JCF “). Following the distribution, BDT and Quadrant will no longer own shares of Acorn, but have expressed their intention to remain long-term shareholders of JDE Peets. In total, Acorn distributed 35,649,053 shares, representing 7.1% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of JDE Peets, bringing the free float to 23.8%. Geneviève Hovde of BDT and Alejandro Santo Domingo of Quadrant will remain on the company’s board of directors. JAB and its co-investors have been and continue to be exceptional partners since the very beginning of our coffee journey in 2013 and its transformation into a global coffee and tea powerhouse, said Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peets. Their continued support as long-term direct shareholders is greatly appreciated as we continue our natural evolution as a public company. Byron Trott, Chairman and CEO of BDT Capital Partners, added: BDT is a long-standing partner of JDE Peets and its capable management team, led by Fabien Simon. We remain confident in the strategy and direction of Companys and are pleased to participate in the continued value creation of JDE Peets as a direct and engaged shareholder. Quadrant Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer Christopher Evison added: We are happy to be a part of JDE Peets’ success in building the world’s largest pure-play coffee and tea company. We look forward to continued growth as a significant shareholder and thank the employees of JDE Peets for taking this step. Following the distribution, Acorn remains the controlling shareholder with a 53.4% ​​stake in JDE Peets. JAB, which was not part of the cast, continues to maintain its controlling stake in Acorn and recently increased its stake directly in JDE Peets. ### Ask for information Media

Zach Siegel

Group 193 for JAB and JDE Peets

[email protected] Investors and analysts

Robin jansen

[email protected]

+31 6159 44569 About JDE Peets

JDE Peets is the world's largest pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue and served approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second in 2020. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in over 100 developed and emerging markets through a portfolio of over 50 brands that collectively span the entire category landscape, led by well-known names such as LOR, Peets, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super , Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peets generated total revenue of 6.7 billion euros and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 people.

