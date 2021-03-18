Review of key performance indicators and the Paris Bourse financial communication agenda: BB





BIC: Key KPIs revised for 2021

and financial communication agenda CLICHY, FRANCE March 18, 2021 As mentioned in the press release of February 17, 2021, and from the first quarter of 2021, BIC will evolve its financial KPIs to align with the Horizon plan. The changes are detailed in the table below: Current key KPIs New key KPIs (see glossary) Net sales Net sales Change as reported Change as reported Change at constant exchange rates Change at constant exchange rates Change on a comparative basis Change on a comparative basis EBITDA Operating income (IFO) EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) Operating profit margin (IFO) EBIT margin (profit before interest and taxes) Normalized Operating Income (NIFO) Adjusted EBIT (adjusted earnings before interest and taxes) or aEBIT Normalized operating margin Adjusted EBIT margin (aEBIT margin) Net income group share Net income group share Earnings per share (EPS) Earnings per share (EPS) Normalized earnings per share (EPS) Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) Net cash from operating activities Net cash from operating activities Free movement of capital Net cash position Net cash position BIC is also adjusting its financial agenda. Starting in the first quarter of 2021, the press release will be issued on the evening of the board meeting after market close, and the management conference call will take place at 1:00 p.m. CET the following day. AGENDA 2021 Event Press release Conference call 1st Results for the quarter 2021 April 27e – after market close

The period of calm will begin on April 13e April 28e 1:00 p.m. CET AGM 2021 May 19e 3:00 p.m. CET – The AGM will be held in camera Live webcast Results for the first half of 2021 July 28e after market close

The period of calm will begin on the 16the July July 29e – 1:00 p.m. CET 3rd Results for the quarter 2021 Press release: October 26e after market close

The period of calm will begin on the 12the October October 27e – 1:00 p.m. CET GLOSSARY Constant currency basis : Figures in constant currencies are calculated by converting the figures for the current year at the monthly average exchange rates of the previous year.

: Figures in constant currencies are calculated by converting the figures for the current year at the monthly average exchange rates of the previous year. Organic change or comparative basis : at constant exchange rates and perimeter. Figures at constant scope exclude the impact of acquisitions and / or disposals made during the current year and / or during the previous year, up to their anniversary date. All comments on the Net Sales category are made on a comparative basis. The organic change excludes Argentina’s net sales for 2019 and 2020.

: at constant exchange rates and perimeter. Figures at constant scope exclude the impact of acquisitions and / or disposals made during the current year and / or during the previous year, up to their anniversary date. All comments on the Net Sales category are made on a comparative basis. The organic change excludes Argentina’s net sales for 2019 and 2020. EBITDA : EBIT before depreciation

: EBIT before depreciation Adjusted EBIT: adjusted means to exclude normalized items.

adjusted means to exclude normalized items. Adjusted EBIT margin: adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net sales.

EBIT as a percentage of net sales. Net cash from operating activities: Cash generated by the principal activities of the entity and other activities which are not investing or financing activities.

Cash generated by the principal activities of the entity and other activities which are not investing or financing activities. Free movement of capital: Net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditure (CAPEX). Free cash flow does not include acquisitions and proceeds from the sale of businesses.

Net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditure (CAPEX). Free cash flow does not include acquisitions and proceeds from the sale of businesses. Net cash position: Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets – Current borrowings – Non-current borrowings (excluding financial liabilities following the implementation of IFRS 16) Contact Sophie Palliez-Capian

Vice President, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

[email protected] Michle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

[email protected] Albane from La Tour dArtaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

[email protected] Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

[email protected] ABOUT BIC World leader in stationery, lighters and razors, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable essentials to consumers around the world. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has grown into one of the most recognized brands and is a registered trademark around the world. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Sun, Tipp-Ex, We. TM, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC’s turnover amounted to € 1,627.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indices and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. He received an A- Leadership score from the CDP. To learn more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter or YouTube. BIC_New financial key performance indicators and agenda_18MAR21

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos